Rubio Labeled 'Transphobic' for Telling the Truth About Pregnancy

Sen. Marco Rubio provoked the left on Monday by stating a biological truth about pregnancy.

Delivering remarks at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami, Florida, Rubio said as far as he knows, “every single human being that’s ever been born was born of a biological woman.”

The notion that “men can get pregnant” is propagated by not only woke commentators and professors, Rubio pointed out, but is also being embraced by the likes of the Centers for Disease Control, among others, who have changed their terminology to “pregnant people.”

Considering Rubio’s talk was titled, “The Loss of Common Sense: The New Divide in American Politics,” the criticism he received only proved his point.

Left-leaning The Recount criticized the Florida Republican’s “transphobic attack on the CDC” and declared his comments “factually inaccurate.”

While biological women can undergo gender reassignment surgery and take hormone therapy to appear male, a person's biological makeup can never change and that's a scientific fact.

As my colleague Rebecca commented, Rubio's statements are100 percent accurate.