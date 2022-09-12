Report: Embalmers Notice Something Very Unusual Happening to Human Blood

Something strange is happening in human blood.

Embalmers across the country are making unusual discoveries in the deceased, and it doesn't matter what the cause of death is.

During the process of removing blood from a body to replace it with a chemical solution in preparation for funeral services, embalmers are now having to extract fluid out of multiple points in the body rather than just one, and the process is taking significantly longer, too.

What's going on?

According to an Epoch Times report, beginning in either 2020 or 2021, strange blood clots have been discovered in 50 to 70 percent of bodies, one embalmer said, compared to this occurring between 5 to 10 percent of the time prior to this timeframe.

The clots are unusual in that they lack iron, potassium, and magnesium, which are present in healthy human blood, and are white, rather than dark red or black. They also can be extremely long, some up to two feet, and very fibrous.

"In 20 years of embalming, I had never seen these white fibrous structures in the blood, nor have others in my field. In the past year, I have seen these strange clots in many different individuals, and it doesn't seem to matter what they die of, they often have similar substances in their blood. This makes me very concerned because if something is wrong in the blood, it begs the question: is something causing people to die prematurely?" embalmer and funeral director Richard Hirschman said.

"I am very familiar with the embalming process that I have been doing for two decades. I do not know 100 percent what causes these clots, but I do know from my experience and through speaking with several other embalmers and funeral directors none of us had seen this strange clotting before," he added. "If it's not the vaccine, fine! What is it? Let's figure it out, because something is causing it and it can't be healthy," he said.

Hirschman isn't alone in his findings.

Wallace Hooker, who lectures on embalming internationally, said he sees the same and hears from people every week that do, too.

"I have people sending me photos almost every week of what they're seeing," Hooker told The Epoch Times.

Not a scientist or physician by trade, Hirschman admits he does not know the cause for certain, though he has his suspicions. He's hopeful that by speaking out, work can be done to figure out the problem.