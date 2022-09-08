RNC Brings the Receipts on Fetterman's Prison Reform Claim

The Republican National Committee called out Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Wednesday for lying about his views on crime.

Fetterman says in a new ad that Mehmet Oz’s claims about him supporting the release of a third of Pennsylvania’s prison population have been “proven false,” but the RNC brought the receipts, reminding the Democrat of 11 times he's on video advocating for just that.

John Fetterman just released an ad saying it’s a “lie” that he supports releasing one-third of inmates.



But it's literally on tape. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/VH6t1mGLru — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2022

2020: Fetterman said “1/3 of the prisoners in PA state prisons” could be released and “we wouldn’t be any less safe.” 2020: Fetterman again said "we could release a third our inmates and not make anyone less safe.” 2020: Fetterman tweeted “we absolutely must” “reduce our prison population by 1/3.” 2020: Fetterman excitedly claimed Pennsylvania “could release a third of our inmates.” 2020: Fetterman tweeted “we could reduce our state prison population by 1/3.” 2020: Fetterman tweeted “we could relaxes [sic] 1/3 of our inmates, make us *no* less safe.” 2020: Fetterman said “I agree … we could reduce our prison population by a third and not make anyone less safe in Pennsylvania.” 2020: Fetterman said “we could reduce our prison population by a third.” 2020: Fetterman told Pennlive “the state could cut its inmate population by one-third.” 2020: Fetterman said “we could release a third of our prison population and not make us any less safe.” 2021: Fetterman “I agree … we could release one-third of our inmate population and not make anyone less safe.” (RNC)

Releasing one-third of Pennsylvania's prison population would amount to 12,000 convicts.