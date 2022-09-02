CNN Reporter Gushes Over Biden's 'Most Pro-USA Speech'

President Biden’s divisive political speech on Thursday drew widespread criticism from the Right, and the ominous background coupled with his use of Marines as a prop even unnerved some on the Left. To CNN reporter Eva McKend, however, the speech “reclaimed patriotism.”

“Often you hear Republicans argue that they are the pro-America party. The Democrats are not patriotic enough,” she said. “But what was more pro-USA than this speech?

“I think this is exactly what Democratic voters wanted to hear. We honor the will of the people, right? A nod to our democracy but also a nod to preserving reproductive rights. He is the president of all America,” she continued. “You mentioned before too much of what is happening is not normal in this country. We are still at our core a democracy. I mean all of these things, it was a very, very patriotic speech and I think that that is a lot of what Democratic voters across the country, they want to be patriotic too. They want to be part of the American story too. I think he spoke to that.”

"It was a very, very patriotic speech" she declared, suggesting Democrats "want to be patriotic too." pic.twitter.com/OsI5LwQEwC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 2, 2022

What Democrats wanted to hear, apparently, was the president of the United States declaring war on Republicans.

President Biden claimed MAGA Republicans have no respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, or the will of the people, and are working to “undermine democracy itself.”

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”

McKend wasn’t the only one to praise the speech at CNN.

“I think with the exception of the speech that he gave on the anniversary of January 6 at the Capitol, this might be the most political, most forceful speech in that sense that he has given since taking office,” said Chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.