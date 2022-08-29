Oregon Grocery Store Shooting Leaves 3 Dead

At least three people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to 911 calls from the shopping center where the Safeway is located around 7 p.m. The gunman entered the area from a residential neighborhood behind the shopping center and began opening fire in the parking lot. The shooter then entered the grocery store and killed one person at the entrance and another inside the store.

When police arrived, the suspect was dead inside the Safeway.

Right now Multiple authorities and emergency crews are responding to to an active shooter situation at a Safeway Shopping Center with reports of multiple shots fired ??Bend, Oregon pic.twitter.com/HgaJubpotz — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 29, 2022

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun were recovered near the shooter, whose identity has not yet been released.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Krantz said. “We know this is frightening for our community and something we would never want to happen in our city."

While it has not been confirmed, social media users report the shooter had a manifesto where he discusses being suicidal and evil and takes full responsibility for his actions. He reportedly planned to carry out a school shooting on the first day back, Sept. 8, at the local high school but changed his mind because he couldn't "wait any longer."

Parts of Ethan Miller's (Bend Safeway Shooter) manifesto. I cannot fathom how this monster who now lies dead was once one of my classmates #news #bendoregon #massshooting pic.twitter.com/UrLmkhVZTz — Condenser101 (@condenser101) August 29, 2022

Krantz said law enforcement officials were aware of "information floating around social media" claiming to be posts by the gunman and said they are being investigated.