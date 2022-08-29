Mass Shooting

Oregon Grocery Store Shooting Leaves 3 Dead

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Oregon Grocery Store Shooting Leaves 3 Dead

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At least three people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to 911 calls from the shopping center where the Safeway is located around 7 p.m. The gunman entered the area from a residential neighborhood behind the shopping center and began opening fire in the parking lot. The shooter then entered the grocery store and killed one person at the entrance and another inside the store.

When police arrived, the suspect was dead inside the Safeway.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun were recovered near the shooter, whose identity has not yet been released. 

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Krantz said. “We know this is frightening for our community and something we would never want to happen in our city."

While it has not been confirmed, social media users report the shooter had a manifesto where he discusses being suicidal and evil and takes full responsibility for his actions. He reportedly planned to carry out a school shooting on the first day back, Sept. 8, at the local high school but changed his mind because he couldn't "wait any longer." 

Krantz said law enforcement officials were aware of "information floating around social media" claiming to be posts by the gunman and said they are being investigated. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Alan Dershowitz Says There's Enough to Indict Trump, But Highlights a Key Point That Liberals Will Hate
Matt Vespa
Two More States Follow California's Lead in Banning Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
Leah Barkoukis
These States May Consider Biden's Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Plan a Taxable Event
Leah Barkoukis
Brace Yourselves: We Might Need to Send Troops Back to Afghanistan
Matt Vespa
DNC Chairman Gaslights the American People on Biden's Messaging
Rebecca Downs
Wait, Did Biden Just Promise To Never Let Another Election Get Stolen Again?
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular