'Big Tech's at It Again': House GOP's Post About Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Plan Gets Censored

Facebook blocked House Republicans from posting messages critical of President Biden’s student loan “cancelation” plan on Wednesday, claiming they violate the company’s community standards.

“WOW: @facebook says our post about paying back loans violates their "community standards." Big Tech’s at it again," House Judiciary GOP tweeted, sharing screenshots.

The post in question said, “If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period.”

Big Tech’s at it again. pic.twitter.com/Oo5lESfxwU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 25, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday President Biden announced he was “forgiving” $10,000 in student loan debt for certain individuals, thereby transferring the burden onto working class Americans.

“All of this means people can start finally to climb out from under that mountain of debt,” Biden said. “To finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business. And by the way, when this happens, the whole economy is better off.”

Republicans blasted the move, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it a “slap in the face” to responsible Americans.

“President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt. This policy is astonishingly unfair," McConnell said Wednesday.

“The median American with student loans already has a significantly higher income than the median American overall,” he continued. “Experts who studied similar past proposals found that the overwhelming benefit of student loan socialism flows to higher-earning Americans. Democrats specifically wrote this policy to make sure that people earning six figures would benefit."