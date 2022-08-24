Fetterman Stunned by Oz Campaign's Latest Attack

The Pennsylvania Senate race has turned into a battle over crudité that’s getting fiercer by the day.

Democrat candidate John Fetterman’s campaign has taken aim at Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for being out of touch in a social media video he put together highlighting concerns about inflation at the grocery store. The dish Oz was shopping for is more colloquially known as a veggie tray, Fetterman pointed out, but he also hit his opponent for mistakenly referring to the popular Pennsylvania grocery store he was shopping at as “Wegners” rather than Redner’s, appearing to confuse it with Wegmans.

When pressed about the matter by Business Insider, Oz’s campaign held nothing back.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Oz campaign Senior Communications Adviser Rachel Tripp said.

Fetterman said the jab went too far.

"I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today," he said on Twitter. "I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

As Townhall has highlighted and Matt will have more on later, Fetterman does not appear to have fully recovered from the stroke he suffered in May and has been largely absent from public events. In the two campaign appearances Fetterman has made this month he has struggled mightily. He also refuses to agree to televised debates, which Oz has criticized.

RealClearPolitics rates the race as a toss up, with Fetterman currently up 7.5 percentage points, according to the polling average.