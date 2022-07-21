One Part of Interview With Fetterman Is Majorly Raising Eyebrows

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate who suffered a stroke days before the primary, said he’ll be back to campaigning in person soon, insisting he has “nothing to hide.”

In May, Fetterman said the stroke was “caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long" and received a pacemaker with a defibrillator the day voters went to the polls.

Fetterman has since been recovering at home and taken part in campaign events virtually.

In his first interview since his health scare, Fetterman seemed to brush off the ongoing issues he’s experiencing.

Mr. Fetterman, 52, said he has “no physical limits,” walks 4 to 5 miles every day in 90-degree heat, understands words properly and hasn’t lost any of his memory. He struggles with hearing sometimes, he said, and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” but he said it doesn’t happen often and that he’s working with a speech therapist. As the calendar nears August and the reality of a rigorous campaign against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz sets in, Mr. Fetterman — appearing on a video call with a reporter Wednesday morning from his home in Braddock — sought to reassure Democrats that he would never risk this campaign if he thought he couldn’t do it. He said doctors support his decision to return to the campaign trail. “I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100% able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are,” Mr. Fetterman said. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

While Fetterman claims he’s fine, not everyone seems convinced.

“He struggles with hearing sometimes, he said, and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” but he said it doesn’t happen often and that he’s working with a speech therapist.”



Uh that doesn't sound ok https://t.co/OMZr1BbvDy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2022

Things you shouldn't have to say https://t.co/Jf6eBVSBes — ?rthonormalist (@orthonormalist) July 21, 2022