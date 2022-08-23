DC Mayor Gets Bad News From the Pentagon Over Request for Help With Illegal Immigrant 'Crisis'

The Pentagon denied Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s second request to activate the National Guard over her concerns about illegal immigrants who’ve been coming to the district.

After her first request was denied earlier this month, she sent another letter on Aug. 11 asking for the deployment of 150 National Guard soldiers to "help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation's capital resulting from the daily arrival of migrants."

But that request was shot down by Department of Defense executive secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly.

"The DCNG has no specific experience in or training for this kind of mission or unique skills for providing facility management, feeding, sanitation or ground support," Holly said in the letter, according to Fox News.

"Approval of this request would also result in a substantial readiness impact to the DCNG," Holly added. "Devoting the personnel or the facility for such an extended mission would force the cancellation or disruption of military training."

Despite liberal mayors’ frustration with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been busing illegal immigrants to their “sanctuary cities,” the Republican has vowed to continue sending them.

He said last week more than 7,000 illegal immigrants have been sent to the nation’s capital since April, and over 900 to New York City since Aug. 5.

"Frankly, I don't know of a larger crisis facing our country right now," Abbott told ABC News’ Nightline in response to criticism from NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it. Now, the rest of America can understand exactly what is going on."