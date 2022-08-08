Illegal Immigrants

'This Is Horrific': NYC Mayor Blasts Abbott After Another Bus of Illegal Immigrants Arrives

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 08, 2022 7:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
'This Is Horrific': NYC Mayor Blasts Abbott After Another Bus of Illegal Immigrants Arrives

Source: AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after the Republican sent another bus of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. 

“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” he said early Sunday at the Port Authority bus terminal where the illegal immigrants were arriving. 

Some of the families on the bus did not want to go to New York City, he said. 

"We're finding that some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations, and they were not allowed to do so," the mayor said. "They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so."

Adams accused Abbott of using the illegal immigrants as “political pawns.”

About 14 illegal immigrants were dropped off early on Sunday, following a bus on Friday that brought 50 migrants to the city.

“It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done, when you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution,” Adams said. “We’ve always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas. But we are going to set the right tone of being here for these families.”

Recommended
The World Has Gone Crazy
Derek Hunter

Since May, about 4,000 illegal immigrants have entered the city’s shelter system. 

Abbott said Friday New York City’s sanctuary status makes it the ideal destination for migrants.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a statement. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Climate Change Advocates' Appalling Take on Lightning Strike That Killed Three in DC
Matt Vespa
Pelosi’s Laughable ‘Connection’ to China
Leah Barkoukis
AG Slams Biden for Threatening to Take Away School Lunch Money by Pushing 'Far-Left Ideology'
Sarah Arnold

Democrats Pass Spending Bill After Night Long Voting Session
Sarah Arnold
Dems Aren't Fooling Americans With Their So-Called 'Inflation Reduction Act'
Sarah Arnold
'Inflation Reduction Act' Voting Heads into Second Day
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular