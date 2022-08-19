Joe Biden

Biden Builds a Border Wall, Just Not the One Americans Want

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 19, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

When it comes to his own personal safety, President Biden knows walls work, that’s why he’s having a security fence built around his Delaware home. Taxpayers may not be happy to learn, however, that it comes at their expense.

The cost of the fencing project around his $2.7 million home in Rehoboth Beach has jumped to nearly $500,000, according to Fox News.

In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded $456,548 to a Sussex County company to construct a security fence around the home.

The DHS contract with Turnstone Holdings LLC for the "purchase and installation of security fencing" at the residence has since increased to $490,324 this summer, according to the website USAspending.gov, an online database of federal government spending.

The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract while the U.S. Secret Service is listed as the subagency. […]

The DHS did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry as to why the contract was increased by $6,844 due to a "supplemental agreement" on Nov. 30, 2021 and again by $26,933 for "additional work" on June 8, 2022, according to USAspending.gov. (Fox News)

The project, which began in September of 2021, is expected to be finished in June of 2023.

Conservatives ripped the president for building a "wall" around his home but leaving the southern border wide open.

