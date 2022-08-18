Trump 'Endorses' Democrats

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sarcastically “endorsed” New York Democrats who played prominent roles in the impeachment efforts against him.

The first “endorsement” was for lawyer Dan Goldman, who served as the chief investigator in the 2020 impeachment of Trump.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump called him “honorable, fair, and highly intelligent.”

Trump added: “He will be very compassionate and compromising to those within the Republican Party, and will do everything possible to make sure they have a fair chance at winning against the Radical Left Democrats, who he knows are destroying our Country. I would like to thank Dan for fighting so hard for America, and for working so tirelessly to stop “Trump." He was not easy to beat, but winning against him made me realize just how very talented I am!”

He also threw his faux support behind Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a “kind and wonderful person, who has always said terrific things about me.”

“On the other hand, Jerry Nadler is likewise a hard driving man of the people, whose energy and attention to detail is unlike anyone else in Congress,” Trump continued. “He is high energy, sharp, quick-witted, and bright. You can’t go wrong with either, but Carolyn Maloney is the better man. She will lead our Country into a very GREEN and prosperous future.”

Colleagues Maloney and Nadler face each other in New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Needless to say, the candidates did not accept Trump’s sarcastic support.

Mr. Goldman quickly dismissed the endorsement as an act of online trolling. He said the former president was “pretending to endorse” him. “True to form, Trump is trying to meddle in an election,” Mr. Goldman wrote on Twitter. “This is a pathetic attempt at fooling Democrats who are far smarter than Trump is, and it’s clear that only one candidate in NY-10 is living rent-free in Trump’s head.” For her part, Ms. Maloney described the endorsement as “laughable.” “Trump doesn’t respect women,” she wrote on Twitter. “He instigated the attacks on January 6th and claimed that the 2020 election was a big lie.” “He should be more concerned about the investigation I’m leading as Chair of the Oversight Committee into the storage of his classified documents at Mar-a-Lago,” she added. “Thanks, but no thanks. I’ll pass.” (NYT)

When asked to explain the endorsements, a spokesperson for Trump told Fox News they "speak for themselves."