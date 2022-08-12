Polling Begins to Show What Voters Think of Manchin Caving on Dems' Massive Spending Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin is falling from grace in the court of public opinion after giving the green light to the sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate bill in U.S. history that will only make inflation worse.

Polling conducted by Economist/YouGov shows his favorability declining an overall 29 percent, with the largest drops seen among Republicans and Independents.

Interestingly, Manchin breathing life into the legislation didn't even win him any new support among Democrats.

YouGov Poll: Joe Manchin Favorability before and after "Inflation Reduction Act"



BEFORE(July 20, RV)

Overall: 34/35

Dem: 18/54

GOP: 49/19

Indie: 26/26



AFTER (Aug 7-9, RV)

Overall: 21/51

Dem: 18/55

GOP: 26/45

Indie: 18/44



Net Decline:

Overall: -29%

GOP: -49%

Indie: -26% pic.twitter.com/dT405k4iI2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 11, 2022

As The New York Times points out, Manchin is unique among lawmakers in that he’s managed to remain extremely popular in a state former President Trump won by 39 percentage points in 2020. Now, this poll doesn’t spell the end of the centrist Democrat given that it was conducted among “U.S. adults.” The real test for Manchin will be in his home state, where the senator has been rewarded for being the thorn in Democrats’ side, often with the help of Democratic colleague Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin's approval rating skyrocketed since Biden took office, more so than any other senator -- a move fueled largely by Republicans and Independents in West Virginia. Whether this national pulse mirrors what voters in The Mountain State think remains to be seen.

