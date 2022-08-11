New Polling Shows How the FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago Has Motivated Voters

The FBI raid on former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago has energized independent and Republican voters, a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action survey shows.

Asked whether the “FBI raid on President Trump” increased motivation to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, 70 percent of likely general election voters said yes. Among Republicans, 83.3 percent said the raid motivated them to turn out on Election Day, while 71.7 percent of independent voters said the same.

Respondents were also asked who they believed to be responsible for the raid. A majority of Republican voters, 76.7 percent, said “Trump’s political enemies,” while a majority of Democrat voters, 70.5 percent, said the “impartial justice system.”

In a statement about the survey, which was conducted Aug. 9-Aug. 10, Convention of States Action president Mark Meckler said the poll is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This gestapo-style injustice has created a voting surge that is so significant, the polling doesn’t even begin to reflect what is coming from grassroots voters in November," he said.

Trafalgar Group Poll: Does the FBI Raid on President Trump Increase your Motivation to vote in 2022 elections? (Republican voters)



YES - 83%

NO - 11%https://t.co/d2GJFURNA5 pic.twitter.com/2JioswQKR3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 10, 2022

As Matt reported, the raid was the biggest in-kind contribution a presumed candidate may have ever received in political history.

Trump, for his part, appeared to immediately capitalize on the raid, releasing a campaign-style video just hours after it happened, arguing that America has in many ways become "a joke."

“But soon we will have greatness again, it was hardworking patriots like you who built this country and it is hardworking patriots like you who are going to save this country," he said. “There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet, there is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, ever, ever, ever.”