University to Offer Course Studying History of the 'Angry White Male'

Conservatives have been warning for years now about the dangers of sending your kids to college, which have become not only morally and intellectually destructive, but more interested in indoctrinating kids than educating them.
The latest example comes out of the University of Kansas, where one professor is feeding into the demonization of white males with a fall course offering in the history department.
Students will soon be learning about the history of the Angry White Male as they go back to the 1950s in America and Britain to study "the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger," according to the course description.
"Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals," the course description continues, reports Campus Reform.
This is not the first time the class has been offered. In 2019, Congressman Ron Estes argued it could be a violation of Title IX.
"Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender," he said at the time.
