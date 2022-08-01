Air Force Base's 'Diversity' Festival Featured a Drag Show

As liberty-loving Americans watch one sector of society fall after another to the woke, progressive mob, perhaps the saddest to see is what has been happening to the U.S. military. "Train, fight, win" has been replaced by "diversity, equity, and inclusion," even as the military faces a recruitment crisis. Perhaps they ought to lay off the instructional pronoun videos and refocus on what's supposed to be the central mission: winning wars.

But, no. Joint Base Langley-Eustis doubled down on woke over the weekend in its first "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summer Festival." The event featured performances, speeches, and "entertainment" – or, in other words, a drag show, which was performed by Joshua Kelley, aka "Harpy Daniels," who has billed himself as the "Navy Drag Queen."

The festival was first proposed by the JBLE Breaking Barriers Alliance, a committee comprised of volunteer service members under the base’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. At least one top base official, Colonel Gregory Beaulieu, the installation commander, signed off on the event and approved the use of military resources, a JBLE spokesman told The Daily Wire. The festival is advertised as a family-friendly event, including “bouncy houses and face painting for the children,” according to an event description. The event, which will feature performances by several cultural groups, is billed under the theme “Celebrating Differences.” (Daily Wire)

The reported purpose of the event was to make all at JBLE feel "valued."

"All featured guests will be participating or performing as volunteers. The installation assisted by providing funding for logistical requirements, such as a tent, stage, tables and chairs, etc., as specifically authorized by DoD regulations and policies," JBLE told The Daily Wire.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon claimed diversity, equity and inclusion are necessities in the military and are a "force multiplier."