Leftist Lapdogs Continue Helping White House With Recession News

No matter how much the Biden administration tries to gaslight Americans about the definition of a recession, there's no denying the United States has entered one, given the latest Gross Domestic Product report showing a second consecutive quarter of negative growth.

The news triggered leftists to double down on spinning the news. Wikipedia's entry on "recession" was promptly changed and then its page was locked.

Wikipedia changed the definition of recession to favor the Biden regime, and then locked the page. pic.twitter.com/2HvzsavWbu — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 28, 2022

Reporters got to work as well. Politico's Chief Economic Correspondent suddenly had a change of heart about how he defines "recession."

God, the gaslighting. Your tweet back then was a reflection of the yardstick everyone has used for recession forever. Suddenly when the yardstick is not politically opportune, now comes the hair splitting about NBER's technical terminology. Spare me. https://t.co/3HJJfqCns2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 29, 2022

Politico's chief economic correspondent forgot he correctly defined what a recession is, only to redefine the word to play politics and defend Biden. pic.twitter.com/8LBJTnwtsT — Checkmark Ls (@CheckmarkLs) July 29, 2022

Media outlets jumped in, too, with The Economist going so far as to convince Americans that a recession is not such a bad thing after all.

.@AP, which is a left-wing advocacy group, issues false tweet pushing Biden "recession" narrative. We aren't "approaching" a recession -- this is false, political propaganda. https://t.co/iMXCXoXATS — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 29, 2022

One chart shows why an official recession call isn't coming anytime soon https://t.co/wsp3S0Atq2 by @MylesUdland pic.twitter.com/jJ0q4PZ4MJ — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) July 29, 2022

"Lower inflation and greener energy are worth the price of a short downturn," the outlet claims.

The dutiful obedience to the narrative that we're either a) not in a recession or b) that a recession is not so bad came after the White House published a blog challenging the prevailing definition of a recession.