NBC Presses Garland on How Prosecuting Trump Could 'Tear the Country Apart'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 8:40 AM
Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland is not paying “any attention” to the ramifications of prosecuting former President Donald Trump over his role in January 6, despite concerns raised by NBC’s Lester Holt that such a move could fracture the nation. 

“You said in no uncertain terms the other day that no one is above the law. That said, the indictment of a former president, or perhaps candidate for president, would arguably tear the country apart,” Holt said to Garland. “Is that your concern as you make your decision down the road here, do you have to think about things like that?”

Garland noted that justice is pursued “without fear or favor” and the DOJ will not pay “any attention” to broader concerns.   

“We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan. 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable,” he said. “That’s what we do.”

Holt followed up: “So, if Donald Trump were to become a candidate for president again, that would not change your schedule or how you move forward or don’t move forward?” 

“I’ll say again that we will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, legitimate, lawful transfer of power, from one administration to the next,” Garland responded.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the DOJ is investigating Trump's actions as part of its Jan. 6 criminal probe. 

