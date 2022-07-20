Merriam-Webster Dictionary Edits Its Definition of 'Female'

Merriam-Webster has caved to the woke mob, revising the definition of “female” in its online dictionary.

In the first entry, the dictionary states, “of, relating to, or being the sex that typically has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs.” The addition of “typically has the capacity” has been added, expanding the version in the tenth edition of the dictionary, which states: “of, relating to, or being the sex that bears young or produces eggs.”

Even more woke, however, is the second entry listed under “female”: “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.”

The definition in its children's dictionary remains the same as the original definition, however.

"We are at a point when the children’s definition of a word is the real definition while the adult definition is politicized nonsense," National Review points out.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, who recently released the documentary “What Is a Woman?” said the dictionary bowing to the woke mob was inevitable.

"It was bound to happen. Merriam-Webster has changed its dictionary definition of 'female' to appease the trans activists," he wrote on Twitter.

"Never mind that the trans activists have always insisted that sex and 'gender identity' are two different things. If they can rewrite the dictionary then they can certainly redefine their own made up jargon as they please," Walsh added.