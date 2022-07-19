Biden Gets Hammered Over Tweets on Gas Prices

Critics are calling out President Biden for appearing to take victory laps over the price of gasoline declining from record highs nationwide, despite continuing to remain more than $2 above the national average when he took office.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Biden highlighted the fact that gas prices have been dropping for over a month and touted the “extra 50 cents a gallon back in your pocket.”

Gas prices have been dropping for 34 days straight, about 50 cents a gallon. That saves the average driver about $25 a month.



I know those extra dollars and cents mean something. It's breathing room. And we're not done working to get prices even lower. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 18, 2022

Oil prices have come down 20% from June highs, but prices at the pump have only come down half as much. That’s unacceptable.



It’s time for oil and gas companies to pass along their lower costs to Americans. pic.twitter.com/dZrfihb37Q — President Biden (@POTUS) July 18, 2022

I know what it's like to grow up in a family where if the price of gas went up, we felt it.



An extra 50 cents a gallon back in your pocket is meaningful. And we're not done working to lower costs for families. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 19, 2022

Critics were quick to point out the flaws in this argument.

Gas prices are up over $2 a gallon since you took office.pic.twitter.com/e1usgfbVEU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2022

Actually, gas prices were essentially flat for Biden's entire childhood.



And prices today are $2 more per gallon than when Biden took office.https://t.co/sJqNuJwBZd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

Brother, let me explain to you how this works. When gas goes from $2.50 to $5 in 3 months, and back down to $4.50 in 34 days, you don’t save any extra money. In fact, you’re still spending almost double what you were a few months ago. https://t.co/cjqqP7m9CP — BeatinTheBookie.com®? (@BeatinTheBookie) July 19, 2022

- Raise prices by $3

- Lower prices by $0.50

- Inflation +9.1%

- “You’re welcome for all the savings!!!! Stop being so ungrateful” ??



…this is why Democrats want kids to learn CRT & gender unicorns instead of math https://t.co/CWTX4Ab3pu — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) July 19, 2022

Others wondered how Biden could be taking credit since he's been blaming Russia's Vladimir Putin all along.

So if Putin was the reason for Gas prices going up, wouldn’t he be the reason they’re going down?



Since you said it yourself that you don’t control gas prices. ???? https://t.co/DTbn1HcEKK — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@OrtizDYST) July 19, 2022

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Tuesday is $4.495.