Gas Prices

Biden Gets Hammered Over Tweets on Gas Prices

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Gets Hammered Over Tweets on Gas Prices

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Critics are calling out President Biden for appearing to take victory laps over the price of gasoline declining from record highs nationwide, despite continuing to remain more than $2 above the national average when he took office. 

In a series of tweets on Monday, Biden highlighted the fact that gas prices have been dropping for over a month and touted the “extra 50 cents a gallon back in your pocket.”

Critics were quick to point out the flaws in this argument. 

Others wondered how Biden could be taking credit since he's been blaming Russia's Vladimir Putin all along. 

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Tuesday is $4.495. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hmm: Is Jill Biden Talking About Joe's Presidential Agenda in the Past Tense?
Guy Benson

'I Am Not Embarrassed': Mayra Flores Calls Out Racist Attacks From Opponent's Henchman
Julio Rosas
NY Mag: The Death of the Democrats' Agenda Is Complete
Matt Vespa
'First Time Since Civil War': Why Kentucky Republicans Are Celebrating Voter Registration Totals
Leah Barkoukis
Leftists Are Really Upset the Man Who Stopped Mall Shooting Is Being Called 'Good Samaritan'
Leah Barkoukis
Charges Dropped Against Leftists Who Broke Into the U.S. Capitol Complex
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular