China

'Impossibly Stupid': US Farmland Was Just Sold to a Chinese Firm and There's a Big Problem With Its Location

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Impossibly Stupid': US Farmland Was Just Sold to a Chinese Firm and There's a Big Problem With Its Location

Source: AP Photo/John Locher

A Chinese company’s recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota has lawmakers and analysts sounding the alarm about potential espionage.

The 300-acre farm, sold to Fufeng Group, is just 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base, which houses sophisticated military drone technology.

Fufeng Group said it is planning to use the land to build a $700 million corn milling plant that would create at least 200 jobs as well as residual opportunities for logistics, trucking, and other services.

But US military officials are raising the alarm nonetheless. Senior Air Force officers circulated a memo in April warning that the presence of Fufeng Group in Grand Forks, a town of just 60,000 people, was a national security threat.

“Some of the most sensitive elements of Grand Forks exist with the digital uplinks and downlinks inherent with unmanned air systems and their interaction with space-based assets,” wrote US Air Force Maj. Jeremy Fox.

A Chinese firm with close proximity to such data “would present a costly national security risk causing grave damage to United States’ strategic advantages.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) has also expressed opposition to the presence of Fufeng Group, which he views as a front for the Chinese government.

“I think we grossly under appreciate how effective they are at collecting information, collecting data, using it in nefarious ways,” Cramer told CNBC. (New York Post)

Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, blasted the sale of the farmland on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday, calling the move “impossibly stupid.”

“First of all, the Chinese are extremely aggressive,” he said. “But the more important story is that we are letting them do this. We are letting them buy a parcel 12 miles from a sensitive military facility where with passive listening equipment they can figure out almost everything we’re doing with those drones. This just is impossibly stupid."

Recommended
Resign, Joe
Josh Hammer

The move comes as lawmakers are looking to ban the sale of U.S. farmland to Russian, Chinese, North Korean and Iranian companies. 

“More needs to be done to ensure the U.S. food supply chain is secure and independent,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Washington), who authored the measure in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Drug Administration funding bill.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

More Trouble Brewing for Stacey Abrams Group in Georgia
Spencer Brown
Joe Biden Hits Yet Another Low in Yet Another Poll, Raising Speculation About 2024
Rebecca Downs
'Green' Energy Blackouts: Texas Tesla Owners Asked Not to Charge Vehicles Due to Stress on Power Grid
Spencer Brown
Starbucks CEO on Crime-Driven Store Closures: 'This is Just the Beginning, There Are Gonna be Many More'
VIP
Guy Benson
Climate Activists Are Targeting SUVs in These US Cities. Here's What They're Doing to Them.
Leah Barkoukis
One City Could Soon Be on the Verge of an 'Uncontrolled Monkeypox' Outbreak
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular