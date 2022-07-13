world health organization
WHO Embraces Woke Guidance on Gender

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 4:15 PM
Source: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The same public health officials who initially misled the world about the transmission of the novel coronavirus and botched its early response to the pandemic are now looking to abandon the science of basic human biology in favor of a woke agenda. 

In an effort to modernize its "gender mainstreaming manual," which was first published in 2011, the World Health Organization will update its guidance based on "new scientific evidence and conceptual progress on gender, health, and development." 

The updates will focus on gender concepts, expanding its discussions on intersectionality, introducing new frameworks and tools on gender, equity, and human rights, and finally, "going beyond binary approaches to gender and health." 

More specifically, the WHO states that "sex is not limited to male or female."

The gender mainstreaming for health managers manual is carried out in partnership with the United Nations University International Institute for Global Health and "addresses how gender norms, roles and relationships affect health-related behaviors and outcomes." 

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama said the WHO's latest updates on gender are another example of why Congress ought to pass his legislation that would withdraw the U.S. from the organization, which he called "utterly useless." 

Most Popular