Uvalde Cop Casually Stops For Some Hand Sanitizer as Children Are Being Murdered

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas and a city council member slammed two media outlets on Tuesday for releasing portions of surveillance footage from inside Robb Elementary School days before officials planned to release the video.

The footage shows the gunman firing shots outside the school, entering the building, and then the police response—one that has been roundly criticized as an “abject failure.” One part that stood out to viewers occurs at 12:30, when an officer wearing a ballistic vest casually walks over to a hand sanitizer dispenser on the wall to clean his hands.

A barrage of more than 100 bullets were fired inside those two classrooms over the next two-and-a-half minutes before seven officers ran into the school at 11:36, two of them armed with rifles and four others armed with handguns. 

Officers were on the scene before the gunman entered the school, as one officer had the suspect in his rifle sights and asked permission to shoot, but the supervisor either didn't hear the request or didn't respond in time, allowing the suspect to enter the school, according to a report released by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center. 

Regardless, the gunman appeared to fire from inside the classroom at 11:37 at the officers, who retreated back down Ballistic shields arrived at 11:52 a.m. and 12:04 p.m., along with other officers armed with rifles, bulletproof vests, helmets and other tactical gear. 

At 12:21 p.m., officers walked down the hallway to position themselves closer to the classroom doorway. At 12:30, an officer can be seen walking over to a hand sanitizer dispenser and disinfecting his hands. 

The classroom door was finally breached at 12:50 p.m., 74 minutes after the first officers entered the school. (Fox News)

"I want to go on the record. The way that video was released today was one of the most chicken things I've ever seen,” said Mayor Don McLaughlin about KVUE and The Austin American-Statesman for releasing the video. The mayor took issue with the fact that families were not able to see it first. 

Most Popular