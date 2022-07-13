Trump, Musk Continue Sparring on Social Media

Former President Donald Trump hit back at Elon Musk over the Tesla CEO’s suggestion that he “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

The billionaire entrepreneur’s advice came after Trump knocked him during a political rally in Anchorage, Alaska, for trying to get out of his deal with Twitter, calling him “another bullsh*t artist.”

Since then, the war of words has continued.

The former president took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, relaying the times Musk asked for help.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump said.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” he added. “Also, lots of competition for electric cars!”

Trump was referring to the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk for dropping out of the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.

Musk, in turn, has laughed off both Twitter's legal threats and Trump's latest attack.