Donald Trump

Trump, Musk Continue Sparring on Social Media

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Trump, Musk Continue Sparring on Social Media

Former President Donald Trump hit back at Elon Musk over the Tesla CEO’s suggestion that he “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

The billionaire entrepreneur’s advice came after Trump knocked him during a political rally in Anchorage, Alaska, for trying to get out of his deal with Twitter, calling him “another bullsh*t artist.” 

Since then, the war of words has continued. 

The former president took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, relaying the times Musk asked for help. 

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump said. 

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” he added. “Also, lots of competition for electric cars!”


Trump was referring to the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk for dropping out of the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. 

Musk, in turn, has laughed off both Twitter's legal threats and Trump's latest attack. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

White House Gets a Hard Reality Check on Inflation
Katie Pavlich

Surveillance Footage Showing Uvalde Police Response Includes One Jaw-Dropping Moment
Leah Barkoukis

Latest Inflation Report Accelerates Past White House Fears
Spencer Brown
Failed Priorities: Democrats to Hold FIVE Hearings on Abortion
Rebecca Downs

Biden Focuses on the Wrong Number in NYT Survey Showing Majority of Dems Want Someone Else in 2024
Leah Barkoukis
LeBron James on Detained WNBA Star: I'd Consider Just Staying in Russia
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular