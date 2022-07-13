Exclusive: Biggs Demands Hearing on 'Extremely Troubling' Election Fraud Claims in '2000 Mules' Documentary

A group of Republican lawmakers is demanding the Committee on Oversight and Reform investigate the “extremely troubling” election fraud allegations made in the documentary “2000 Mules.”

“The film documents activities that raise serious questions about potential widespread coordinated efforts to illegally harvest and cast votes,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) states in a letter sent to Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on Wednesday, which was provided exclusively to Townhall.

Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Randy Weber (R-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) co-signed the letter.

In the documentary, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza uses video and geolocation data to allegedly expose widespread fraud “sufficient to change the overall outcome” of the 2020 election, according to a description of "2000 Mules."

“The film reveals that in the Detroit area more than 500 individuals visited an average of 100 drop boxes to deposit ballots,” Biggs writes. “In the Milwaukee area, more than 100 individuals visited an average of 28 drop boxes. In the Philadelphia area, more than 1,100 individuals visited approximately 50 drop boxes each. And in the Phoenix area, more than 200 individuals visited more than 20 boxes each. Additionally, the film reveals that more than 54,000 individuals delivered votes to at least five drop boxes each in these four states.”

The Republicans note that the Committee has held hearings on a wide array of topics of lesser importance, so the potential illegal activity exposed in “2000 Mules” warrants an investigation.

"Under your leadership, the Committee has held hearings on the Arizona election audit and Texas’ voting laws," the letter continues. "The Committee has also devoted significant time and resources on hearings and investigations into issues such as flea and tick collars, the Washington Commanders football team, electric vehicles for the Postal Service, environmental justice, and vaping among other topics. The illegal activity exposed in the documentary 2000 Mules is far more serious than the aforementioned topics and must be investigated by the Committee."

While former Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr wasn't convinced by the film, 77 percent of likely U.S. voters who saw the documentary said it strengthened their belief that widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 election, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey.

“As the chairwoman of the House's oversight committee, Congresswoman Maloney has an obligation to hold an immediate hearing to further determine the veracity of these claims," Biggs told Townhall. "The film exposes serious, potentially illegal activity related to the 2020 election. The committee should investigate these allegations to ensure the integrity of our elections."