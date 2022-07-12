A Democrat Is Touting His Fox News Appearances in New Campaign Ad

No longer considered the swing state it once was, Ohio has become more reliably red, meaning Democrats in The Buckeye State have to campaign differently.

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for U.S. Senate against Republican J.D. Vance, is highlighting his appearances on Fox News in a new campaign ad titled “Fox News Friends.”

The 30-second spot, which will air on Fox News this week, features some of the biggest names on the network praising the congressman for being “tough on China,” more moderate compared to other Democrats, and standing up for border security.

"Even the most conservative voices on TV agree: Tim Ryan is a voice for commonsense policies who stays focused on the issues that matter most to Ohioans," Ryan spokesperson Izzi Levy said in a statement about the ad.

The congressman also posted the clip on Twitter, writing: "You don't have to take it from me: even Fox News will tell you I'll always put Ohio first."

You don’t have to take it from me: even Fox News will tell you I’ll always put Ohio first. pic.twitter.com/mKiTswfBZO — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 11, 2022

The ad comes on the heels of Ryan and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley skipping Biden's event in Cleveland. A spokesman for the Democrat said he had “a full day of previously scheduled campaign events along the Ohio River.”

When White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Ryan's absence, all she could say was that they're in "close contact" with the lawmaker before highlighting the other Democrats present for Biden's event.

"I just listed out a long list of other elected officials who will be with him on this trip," she said. "And so, I think that counts for something as well."