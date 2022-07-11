Schumer Gets Covid as Senate Prepares to Reconvene

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is vaccinated and double boosted, has tested positive for Covid-19 as the Senate is set to reconvene this week after a two-week recess.

“Consistent with the CDC guidance, Leader Schumer will quarantine this week and work remotely,” Schumer’s spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat was expected to meet with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to discuss a spending deal on lowering healthcare costs and addressing climate change, according to The Washington Post.

Goodman said despite Schumer’s mild symptoms, he will be in regular contact with colleagues.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” he said. “As we do every week, we will provide any updates to the Senate floor schedule as the week progresses.”

Schumer's spokesman added that the senator "greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted."

The news comes as the daily average of Covid-19 cases stands slightly above 107,000, according to The New York Times' tracker.







