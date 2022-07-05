Gas Prices

No Longer Blaming 'Putin's Price Hike' for High Gas Prices, Biden Has a New Scapegoat

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Jul 05, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden urged gas stations on Saturday to simply lower prices at the pump as Americans are paying an average of $4.80 per gallon. 

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” the president tweeted. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

By targeting individual gas stations, the Biden administration appears to be moving on from blaming oil companies and its “Putin’s Price Hike” talking point. 

Sen. Rand Paul reminded the president the U.S. is not actually at war. 

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association, meanwhile, asked the president to ensure his interns take basic economics. 

