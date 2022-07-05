No Longer Blaming 'Putin's Price Hike' for High Gas Prices, Biden Has a New Scapegoat

President Biden urged gas stations on Saturday to simply lower prices at the pump as Americans are paying an average of $4.80 per gallon.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” the president tweeted. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

By targeting individual gas stations, the Biden administration appears to be moving on from blaming oil companies and its “Putin’s Price Hike” talking point.

The White House has now moved on from “Putin’s Price Hike.”



They’re now blaming gas stations for their self-inflicted energy crisis.



What a joke. https://t.co/BIg84H8Vvr — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 3, 2022

You're running out of scapegoatshttps://t.co/3mn656X4bM — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 3, 2022

Sen. Rand Paul reminded the president the U.S. is not actually at war.

I don’t remember an official Declaration of War being passed by congress. But I guess that hasn’t mattered to the bipartisan foreign policy swamp for decades. We have to increase US oil production and stop hurting our country. https://t.co/klmeEWgYbZ — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 3, 2022

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association, meanwhile, asked the president to ensure his interns take basic economics.