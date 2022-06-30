Newsom Basically Lit a 'Pile of Cash on Fire' With What He Just Did in Florida

First, California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined former President Trump’s social media network, Truth Social, pledging to call out “Republican lies.” Now, he’s buying ad space in Florida, raising further questions about his presidential aspirations.

According to SF Gate, Newsom’s re-election campaign purchased approximately $105,000-worth of cable ads in The Sunshine State. They will begin running July 4 on Fox News.

Details about the content of the ads is still unknown, with a spokesperson for his reelection campaign saying “stay tuned,” but the move is raising eyebrows considering he reportedly has claimed to have “subzero interest” in running for president.

The Governor who said he has “subzero interest” in running for President will reportedly air ads in a state …*checks notes* …2,700 miles away from his own. https://t.co/0O02izBOiI — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 27, 2022

Gavin Newsom is buying ads in Florida… while violence and human despair continue on the streets of California and your costs continue to go up (including your gas tax which increases this Friday). To say his priorities are misplaced would be the understatement of the century. https://t.co/68VOaZcSJE — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) June 28, 2022

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign told The Daily Wire the progressive Democrat "might as well light a pile of cash on fire."

The spokesman added: "Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida."

Newsom and DeSantis have been taking shots at one another in recent months as the November election inches closer, when they're both up for reelection.