Newsom Basically Lit a 'Pile of Cash on Fire' With What He Just Did in Florida

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

First, California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined former President Trump’s social media network, Truth Social, pledging to call out “Republican lies.” Now, he’s buying ad space in Florida, raising further questions about his presidential aspirations. 

According to SF Gate, Newsom’s re-election campaign purchased approximately $105,000-worth of cable ads in The Sunshine State. They will begin running July 4 on Fox News. 

Details about the content of the ads is still unknown, with a spokesperson for his reelection campaign saying “stay tuned,” but the move is raising eyebrows considering he reportedly has claimed to have “subzero interest” in running for president. 

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign told The Daily Wire the progressive Democrat "might as well light a pile of cash on fire." 

The spokesman added: "Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida."

Newsom and DeSantis have been taking shots at one another in recent months as the November election inches closer, when they're both up for reelection. 

