Post-Roe, New York AG's Office Demands Google Censor Search Results

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking a page from Democrats' playbook when it comes to information sharing with the American public. We saw leading up to the 2020 election Big Tech quash the Hunter Biden story, then, during the pandemic, government officials worked with social media giants to combat what was deemed "misinformation" – but which in many cases were just alternative viewpoints.

Now, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, James's office doesn't even want women presented with pregnancy care options that do not include abortion.

"Presently it appears that Google Maps often fails to distinguish between facilities that offer abortion services and those that do not," writes Health Care Bureau Chief Darsana Srinivasan in a letter to Google. "A search through Google Maps seeking 'abortion' and a location will provide a local listing of both those health care providers who offer abortion services and organizations that do not provide abortion care. Indeed, those latter organizations known as 'crisis pregnancy centers' (CPCs) are not health care providers and will not provide abortion counseling or abortion referrals.

"CPCs exist solely to intercept and dissuade pregnant people from making fully informed decisions about their healthcare such as the choice to obtain an abortion," continues Srinivasan. "Including these organizations in a list for an individual seeking abortion services is dangerous and misleading."

Since more women will be traveling to New York to obtain an abortion, the AG's office claims it's imperative that search results are "accurate" and only list providers that offer abortion.

While abortion proponents like Planned Parenthood pan pregnancy resource centers as "fake clinics" that "spread misinformation and propaganda," in reality, they help women facing an unexpected pregnancy with free support and resources they need to make an informed decision about carrying their baby to term, adoption, abortion, parenting, and more, according to SBA List.