Leftists Blame Clarence Thomas After Mother Pushing Stroller in Upper East Side Is Shot Dead

Posted: Jun 30, 2022 8:15 AM
A 20-year-old mother pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller was fatally shot at point blank range on Wednesday in New York's Upper East Side.

The shooting took place at 8:30 p.m. by a gunman who was wearing all black and fled on foot after firing a single shot in her head at a very close range. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who rushed to the scene, blamed guns.

“This entire day we have been addressing the problem of the over proliferation of guns on our streets,” Adams said. “More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead.”

Other leftists took aim at the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, specifically, because he wrote the majority opinion in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruenstating, the “Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

Conservatives had other ideas about the shooting.

