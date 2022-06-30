Leftists Blame Clarence Thomas After Mother Pushing Stroller in Upper East Side Is Shot Dead

A 20-year-old mother pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller was fatally shot at point blank range on Wednesday in New York's Upper East Side.

The shooting took place at 8:30 p.m. by a gunman who was wearing all black and fled on foot after firing a single shot in her head at a very close range.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who rushed to the scene, blamed guns.

“This entire day we have been addressing the problem of the over proliferation of guns on our streets,” Adams said. “More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead.”

We lost a 20 year old woman on the Upper East Side tonight.



She was pushing a stroller when a gunman took her life.



More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead.



We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2022

Other leftists took aim at the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, specifically, because he wrote the majority opinion in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, stating, the “Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

The first victim of Clarence Thomas’ moronic lax gun law in NYC is a 20 year old mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side when she was shot in the back of the head and killed.#ImpeachClarenceThomas pic.twitter.com/kizq0pzNpc — Andrew Wortman ?????????? (@AmoneyResists) June 30, 2022

The last paragraph of Justice Breyer's dissent when Clarence Thomas rewrote New York's gun laws last week.



A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed while pushing a three-month-old baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan tonight. pic.twitter.com/gyaHFZ0v7r — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 30, 2022

I woke up to a tragedy on the Upper East Side of Manhattan this morning. A 20 year old mother was fatally shot pushing her 3 month old in a stroller. And not too far from where my own mother lives.



SCOTUS rolled back guns laws last week & we are seeing the TRAGIC consequences.?? https://t.co/0sGwduojt9 — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) June 30, 2022

CLARENCE THOMAS NEEDS TO GET TGE F OUT OF TGE SUPREME COURT A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed while pushing a three-month-old baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan tonight.



Clarence Thomas rewrote New York's gun laws last week. pic.twitter.com/91BFIYzm8k — Bubby Sadie (@CherylScript) June 30, 2022

Conservatives had other ideas about the shooting.

We lost a 20 year old woman on the Upper East Side tonight.



She was pushing a stroller when a gunman took her life.



More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead.



We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2022

You should extra ban guns. That'll do the trick. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2022

The criminal thugs you have emboldened and incentivized with your soft-on-crime policies is why this mom was murdered.



NYC has among the strictest gun-control laws in America. This perp likely got his gun illegally.



Stop coddling criminals.https://t.co/z29mhjI5Y8 — Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) June 30, 2022