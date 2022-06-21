A Prominent Democrat Has Joined Trump's Truth Social

President Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, bills itself as America’s “big tent” network that “encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.” While most liberals have shunned the platform, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is all in.

Last week, the progressive announced that he joined the network, where he’ll be “calling out Republican lies.”

I just joined Trump’s Truth Social.



Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.



My first post -- breaking down America’s red state murder problem. https://t.co/5IxSCf4XJY pic.twitter.com/RnEaKNwpaF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 16, 2022

“The truth is, I’ve not been able to find a simple explanation for the fact that we have a red state murder problem,” Newsom said in his first video message.

“So the question is simple: What are the laws and policies in those states that are leading to such carnage?” he added.

In a second video, Newsom said an analysis shows the 14 states with the highest death rates from Covid are led by Republicans. He compared California death rates to Florida and asked, “How do we define pro-life?”

On Monday, he broached the topic of jobs and economy and touted GDP growth in California. “The question is, what is it about so many blue states and their economic success that Republicans are not considering?”

Responding to news that the California governor joined the social media platform, Trump Media & Technology and Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said he was “happy to have him.”

"For us to have a prominent Democrat like Gov. Newsom, I don't agree with him on anything, those are my politics, but in terms of running this company, we're happy to have him," he told Fox News.

"The reason that we were created is very simple. It's because President Trump, on down to anybody who was center-right that disagreed on these other social media platforms, were banned or kicked off," Nunes added. "And that's why President Trump started the company.

"It's why I left [Congress] to go run the company, is to give the American people their voice back. And that includes Democrats," he added.