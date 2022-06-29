Disney+ Raises Eyebrows With Woke Scene From 'Baymax!'

A scene from “Baymax!” a Walt Disney Animation Studios production out Wednesday, is raising eyebrows for normalizing the radical notion that men can have periods.

The animated series, rated TV-G, is a spinoff series from Big Hero 6 and features Baymax, a “lovable, inflatable doctor-bot” who patrols San Fransokyo “in search of those in need of medical—and emotional—assistance,” according to IGN, which describes the short episodes as “gentle” and “jovial.”

Manhattan Institute’s Chris Rufo shared a clip from the series showing Baymax in the feminine hygiene section of a grocery store asking a woman which product she recommends.

Soon after, several people in the aisle offer their advice, including one man wearing a transgender flag shirt that hands Baymax a box of pads and says, “I always get the ones with wings.”

“I've obtained leaked video from Disney's upcoming show ‘Baymax,’ which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old,” Rufo tweeted. “It's all part of Disney's plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.”

Rufo followed up with a report he wrote for City Journal earlier this year that highlighted Disney's "self-described 'not-at-all-secret gay agenda.'"

Executives recruited the company’s most intersectional employees, including a “black, queer, and trans person,” a “bi-romantic asexual,” and “the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” and announced ambitious new initiatives—seeking to change everything from gender pronouns at the company’s theme parks to the sexual orientation of background characters in the company’s films. In a featured presentation at the meeting, executive producer Latoya Raveneau laid out Disney’s ideology in blunt terms. She said her team was implementing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. Another speaker, production coordinator Allen Martsch, said his team has created a “tracker” to ensure that they are creating enough “canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, [and] canonical bisexual characters.” Corporate president Karey Burke said she supported having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and reaffirmed the company’s pledge to make at least 50 percent of its on-screen characters sexual and racial minorities. (City Journal)

The latest clip from "Baymax!" is but one example of the company following through on that vision.