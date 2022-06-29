Woke Amazon Employees Make Insane Demands of Company Post-Roe

Companies looking to rein in their woke employees ought to take a page from Elon Musk's playbook over how his company, SpaceX, handled dissent within the ranks. "A number of employees" there were fired earlier this month because they were involved in circulating a letter criticizing Musk.

"We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism," President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in an internal email.