Woke Amazon Employees Make Insane Demands of Company Post-Roe

Companies looking to rein in their woke employees ought to take a page from Elon Musk's playbook over how his company, SpaceX, handled dissent within the ranks. "A number of employees" there were fired earlier this month because they were involved in circulating a letter criticizing Musk.
"We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism," President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in an internal email.
This is exactly the type of attitude leadership should have, which Amazon should learn from. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, woke employees are running amok.
Despite the company offering thousands of dollars for employees to travel across state lines to seek abortions, employees of "all genders" want time off to mourn Roe's death, asking Amazon to give them "space and time to grieve, express their frustrations, and protest against this assault on our rights," according to an open letter obtained by Libs of TikTok.
That's not all these woke employees are demanding. They want Amazon to "expand remote work options" for employees who want to move over the Supreme Court's decision as well as "audit and remove product offerings" that they claim "misrepresent" abortion. And perhaps most radical of all, they want the trillion-dollar company to end its operations in states with pro-life laws in place.
"Given the attacks on our democracy, and the continued deterioration of our rights, we believe the time to act is now," the employees state, acknowledging that some of their demands would likely pose a "business risk."
