'We Gotta Unhandcuff the Police': Fox News Analyst Rips Chicago's Policies After Brother's Murder

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell blasted Chicago’s “soft-on-crime policies” after his younger brother Christian was fatally shot on Friday.

During an interview with FOX 32 Chicago, Caldwell said violent crime is so bad in the city that “people have become desensitized to the violence and the murders that take place here.”

Caldwell argued that if it weren’t for him speaking out about his brother he’d just become another statistic.

"The fact that this continues to happen in this city, one in which I grew up in, one in which I love, is utterly disappointing, disgusting," said an emotional Caldwell. "There’s no value for human life. That value has been eroded over the years. Living in Chicago should not come with a death sentence, but it does for so many people who live here."

A gunman took Christian’s life while he was standing outside with a group of people in the South Side. An unidentified male shot him and two others before fleeing. There is still no information about his killer.

Christian had been working and was planning to go to college, Caldwell noted.

Yesterday was the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother was murdered on the south side of Chicago. Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him ??. Please keep my family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/vtbU7qzcUa — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 25, 2022

"I’m leaving the studio to go plan a funeral for my baby brother," he said. "When we think about not just him, but the violence that has been created in Chicago, and some of the policies which has systematically – the soft-on-crime policies which we’ve seen in the city --- they have to come to an end."

Caldwell argued law enforcement officers must be able to do their jobs while police reform is pursued.

"There has to be a balance because at this point criminals are unafraid of the police, they’re unafraid of the prosecutors, they won’t capitulate to the laws, so what do we do next?

"We’re going to have to throw the book at them, and I understand we have compassion for people as we should, but at the same time, if we don’t, your family could be next,” he said.