Pro-Abortion Protesters Attacked Fox News Studio on Friday

Pro-abortion protesters who took to the streets in New York City after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling briefly turned their ire against Fox News on Friday night.

Correspondent Ashley Stohmier, who was in the New York City studios, told Washington, D.C.-based anchor Shannon Bream about what was taking place.

"Ashley, I want to ask you about what’s going on in New York. I understand you've seen some of this firsthand tonight?" Bream asked.

“Around 10 o’clock I was sitting in the studio along 48th Street and I could hear people cursing at Fox News, and just five minutes ago, I was talking to our building security and we actually found out they graffitied a little bit on the building with some sort of pen and they also knocked down all our metal barriers along the building and at several points, I even heard them throwing things at the studio windows that I was sitting in,” she explained.

BREAKING: Fox's @AshleyStrohmier reports that pro-abortion activists have graffitied the Fox News headquarters in New York, as well as knocked down metal barriers and threw objects at the studio windows. pic.twitter.com/oYiMedQbqT — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 25, 2022

Stohmier said the protesters didn’t focus on Fox News for long—about 15 to 20 minutes—before moving on.

"They cleared out within 15 or 20 minutes of that and headed toward Times Square as others chanted ‘my body my choice’ and ‘hands off,’" she added. But also, a large police presence was seen out here in New York City tonight. The NYPD zip-tying protestors for blocking the streets. And in California, there are reports of protesters blocking I-110 and throwing sticks at cars. Other cities that saw protests were Philly, Chicago, Denver, Portland, and Seattle and that’s just to name a few."