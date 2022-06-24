'Beyond Embarrassing': Biden Accidentally Flashes Cue Card Telling Him Exactly What to Do

President Biden on Thursday held up a notecard with detailed instructions on what he should do during a meeting with cabinet members.

On the paper, which was with the president during a meeting about offshore wind implementation, Biden was told, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants” and “YOU take YOUR seat.”

The directions were shown to cameras when the president began reading notes from the back of the cue card.

There were eight bullet points in total explaining what would happen during the meeting.

Critics said the detailed notes to the president call into question the commander in chief's acuity.

According to the White House, "this is a very standard format used by politicians and government officials at public events," Fox News reports.

A former Obama officials also said the notecard is standard practice.