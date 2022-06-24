'Beyond Embarrassing': Biden Accidentally Flashes Cue Card Telling Him Exactly What to Do

President Biden on Thursday held up a notecard with detailed instructions on what he should do during a meeting with cabinet members.
On the paper, which was with the president during a meeting about offshore wind implementation, Biden was told, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants” and “YOU take YOUR seat.”
The directions were shown to cameras when the president began reading notes from the back of the cue card.
There were eight bullet points in total explaining what would happen during the meeting.
Critics said the detailed notes to the president call into question the commander in chief's acuity.
?? White House instructions to Biden: "YOU take YOUR seat." pic.twitter.com/PyqN0zW3n8— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2022
Why does Joe Biden need a cue card to walk him through basic events? pic.twitter.com/S3ueAdFNT2— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022
Next time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn’t a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2022
He needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including “YOU take YOUR seat”.
This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/GRMbgpcrEq
Biden's actual notes:— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 24, 2022
"YOU enter the room and say hello"
"YOU take your seat"
"YOU thank participants"
"YOU depart"
Dude has the brain function of a vegetable. He should be in a nursing home, not 1600 Penn.
Can you even fathom if they had to tell trump to sit down for a meeting https://t.co/8AaShp0kda— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 24, 2022
How is this real https://t.co/32VUJ37OmO— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 23, 2022
Talk about handholding. https://t.co/izNfHX40Wf— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2022
According to the White House, "this is a very standard format used by politicians and government officials at public events," Fox News reports.
A former Obama officials also said the notecard is standard practice.
Advance & exec comms folks write event tick tocks like this for leaders all the time. It’s malpractice to send your principal (esp one who is scheduled back to back) into an engagement w/o a briefing document that outlines the exact sequence of an event & their role in it. https://t.co/Pl41XRVUIs— Stephanie Beechem (@s_beechem) June 24, 2022