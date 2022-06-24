Joe Biden

'Beyond Embarrassing': Biden Accidentally Flashes Cue Card Telling Him Exactly What to Do

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 7:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Beyond Embarrassing': Biden Accidentally Flashes Cue Card Telling Him Exactly What to Do

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden on Thursday held up a notecard with detailed instructions on what he should do during a meeting with cabinet members. 

On the paper, which was with the president during a meeting about offshore wind implementation, Biden was told, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants” and “YOU take YOUR seat.”

The directions were shown to cameras when the president began reading notes from the back of the cue card.

There were eight bullet points in total explaining what would happen during the meeting.  

Critics said the detailed notes to the president call into question the commander in chief's acuity.

According to the White House, "this is a very standard format used by politicians and government officials at public events," Fox News reports. 

A former Obama officials also said the notecard is standard practice. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Democrats Are Already Rejecting the Supreme Court's Legitimacy
Leah Barkoukis

DHS Warns Churches, Pregnancy Centers to Prepare for Pro-Abortion 'Night of Rage' over SCOTUS Decision
Mia Cathell
A Great Day for the Second Amendment Was Ruined By Backstabbing Republicans
Matt Vespa
Democrats Plan 'Second Pandemic' as the Race for the 2024 Election Looms
Sarah Arnold
The Tables Have Turned: Dozens of Democrats Call to Increase Police Funding
Sarah Arnold

Alito Takes a Blow Torch to Liberal Justices' Dissent
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular