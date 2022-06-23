ICYMI: The US's Economic Freedom Score Has Plummeted

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the world in myriad ways, but among the most damaging effects was its toll on economic freedom, particularly in the United States, according to a report.

Nearly every economy in The Heritage Foundation's 2022 Index of Economic Freedom saw negative growth in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions that "have exacted a cost in terms of human well-being that must be added to the enormous cost of the death toll from the disease itself. The result is a worldwide catastrophe," the Heritage report states.