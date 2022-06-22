Whitmer Won't Say 'Women,' Calls Them 'Menstruating People' Instead

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is coming under fire for the way she referred to women during an online event hosted by the state’s Democratic Party.

Speaking about a proposed amendment to the state constitution protecting abortion if the Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, Whitmer was asked what can be done if the proposal fails.

"So, we saw where we thought Dobbs was going to be headed, and this was prior to the draft opinion coming out publicly," Whitmer answered. "So, we looked at all the tools that I have as governor and determined a couple of unique things I can do.

"No. 1: I have the constitutional ability to bring a lawsuit to protect constitutional rights of people of Michigan,” she continued. “So I brought a lawsuit on behalf of all the menstruating people in Michigan — 2.2 million. And another tool I have is to go straight to our state Supreme Court.”

Whitmer's comment is just the latest example of the left attempting to stay woke.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has referred to women as a "menstruating person," a Wisconsin state representative called them "birthing bodies," and Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to say what a woman is at all.

Rep. @AOC: Texas’ pro-life law perpetuates “rape culture”



"What this is about is controlling women’s bodies, & controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me .. or any menstruating person … cannot make decisions over their own body" pic.twitter.com/ttLc7Ow4PX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

Whitmer's reference to women left Tudor Dixon, GOP candidate for governor of Michigan, wondering if the left has gone "insane."

"I mean really. Menstruating people?" she told Fox News Digital. "This is not normal behavior. Someone needs to check the Democratic Party. It's starting to seem like COVID was more like mad cow disease."