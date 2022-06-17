Project Veritas Releases Video of Musk's Meeting With Twitter Employees...And Their Live Reaction to the Call

When Elon Musk first purchased Twitter for a whopping $44 billion, liberals lost their minds mainly because they couldn’t handle the fact that free speech may actually come back to the platform. They also couldn’t stomach the possibility that Donald Trump’s account may be reinstated (though he has expressed no interest in jumping back on the social media platform). Some, like CNN’s Brian Stelter even held out hope that the deal could still fall through.

While it’s not a done deal yet—Musk and his attorneys have threatened to back out over the percentage of its users who are spam/bots—the billionaire has confirmed many times that he’s interested in seeing the acquisition go through.

On Thursday, he met with employees for the first time in a virtual town hall where he reiterated his commitment to free speech.

“I think it’s essential to have free speech and for — and to be able to communicate, yeah, just communicate freely,” he said. “In order for people to have trust in Twitter, I think it’s extremely important that there’d be transparency.”

Musk was also asked about his political views.

"I’m in favor of moderate politics. But, you know, allowing people who have relatively extreme views to express those views within the bounds of the law,” he said.

"It’s free speech within the context of the law. So, it’s not — I’m definitely not suggesting that we just flout the law, cause we’ll get shut down in that case.

"And, I think there’s also — there’s freedom of speech or freedom of reach," he added. "Let’s say the far left 10 percent, and far right 10 percent were equally upset on Twitter, then that would probably be a good outcome.”

He expressed hope that as much of the world as possible will eventually be on Twitter, perhaps reaching 1 billion daily active users. In order for that to happen, however, they have to “like being on Twitter” and not feeling like they’re constantly harassed.

"The standard is much more than not offending people. The standard is — should be — that they are very entertained and informed," he said.

Needless to say, many Twitter employees were triggered.

BREAKING: Leaked Internal Slack Messages Show Twitter Employees Reaction to @ElonMusk's #TwitterAllHands Call pic.twitter.com/VMZ1Uoxu4E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2022

More from Twitter Slack channels: Twitter employees big mad cuz @elonmusk said “all lives matter” pic.twitter.com/aKeCIqmu9E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2022

Actual footage of Twitter HQ today pic.twitter.com/T1bshCpwL3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2022

The full video is available below:



