Liberals Have a Complete Meltdown Over Ron DeSantis' Joke About Earning Musk's Support

Jun 16, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The left lost its sense of humor long ago. Comedians have lamented this reality, especially on college campuses, with Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock speaking publicly about how they won’t go near them because no one can take a joke.

Rock, for his part, said they’re way too “conservative” but not in the political sense.

“In their social views and their willingness not to offend anybody,” he told Frank Rich in a 2014 interview. “Kids raised on a culture of 'We’re not going to keep score in the game because we don’t want anybody to lose.' Or just ignoring race to a fault. You can’t say 'the black kid over there.' No, it’s 'the guy with the red shoes.' You can’t even be offensive on your way to being inoffensive.”

Rock said he noticed this problem in general—not just on campuses—in the mid 2000s. 

The death of comedy seems to be getting worse with each passing year, however, which is why it’s hardly surprising that liberals had a meltdown over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent joke about earning Elon Musk’s support. 

Asked about the billionaire’s comments on Twitter that said he was leaning towards supporting him should he throw his hat in the ring for 2024, DeSantis noted that he welcomes “support from African Americans, what can I say?” 

Musk was born in South Africa, but since he's white, liberals did not find the quip funny. Predictably, they excoriated him for being a racist. 

Most Popular