Gender Ideology Falls Like a House of Cards in New Documentary, 'What Is a Woman?'

"What is a woman?" is as simple a question as they come, but one that leaves leftists squirming. We saw this at the highest levels when the query was posed to Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. She declined to respond, noting that she's not a biologist. Many others evade it completely. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh has been asking the question for years and finally decided to make a documentary about it, speaking with leading doctors in the field, politicians, psychiatrists, surgeons, trans activists, and more, going literally across the world to answer it.

"If gender ideology was going to collapse on camera, and it did, in spectacular fashion, I wanted it to collapse under the weight of its own incoherence," Walsh said in March when he announced the project. "I wanted the allegedly smart, highly credentialed advocates of this stuff to just bury themselves and they did too."

One of the more jarring exchanges in the documentary is with Dr. Michelle Forcier, an associate professor of pediatrics at Brown University's medical school. Walsh said her responses show just how much of an "insane" and "incoherent mess" gender ideology has become.

Forcier told Walsh his sperm does not make him a male and argues objective truths don't exist.

There are plenty of other interviews in the film that are just as mind-boggling.

This is brilliant. With simple, dispassionate questions, @MattWalshBlog reveals that mere curiosity about the truth is enough to offend people who've built their careers and lifestyles on the back of its suppression.

Dr. Patrick Grzanka, Professor at University of Tennessee:



"I'm really uncomfortable with that language; um, like getting to the truth."



"If you keep probing, we're gonna stop the interview."



"You keep invoking the word 'truth', which is condescending and rude."#WhatIsAWoman pic.twitter.com/7UWhruiPIu — Phil Larsen (@PhilALarsen) June 2, 2022

Yes, a gender affirming therapist was ready to affirm me as a woman because I like scented candles. That’s one of the many real things that sound like parody documented in #WhatIsAWoman. https://t.co/SQbj7sWhp1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 14, 2022

So @RepMarkTakano got very, very nervous when I asked him to explain why women should have to share their locker rooms with males.



One of the more comical clips from the film Walsh shared is his interview with African tribesmen, who laugh at his questions about transgenderism.

The Maasai tribe laughs at the concept of transgenderism. What the Left doesn’t want you to know is that almost everyone in the world, and in the history of the world, laughs at the concept. Gender ideology is a uniquely modern and western construct. https://t.co/WoCvp25BYv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2022

The left was so threatened by the film that the site came under a sustained cyber attack on the day the documentary launched, according to Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing.

Nevertheless, it didn't hinder the film's success.

"Even so, the premiere had more viewers than any stream in the history of the site," Boreing said in a statement. "A huge success for an amazing film. Someone doesn't want you to see this movie. See it anyway."