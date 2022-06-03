Women
Gender Ideology Falls Like a House of Cards in New Documentary, 'What Is a Woman?'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 03, 2022 3:45 PM
Source: The Daily Wire/Screenshot

"What is a woman?" is as simple a question as they come, but one that leaves leftists squirming. We saw this at the highest levels when the query was posed to Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. She declined to respond, noting that she's not a biologist. Many others evade it completely. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh has been asking the question for years and finally decided to make a documentary about it, speaking with leading doctors in the field, politicians, psychiatrists, surgeons, trans activists, and more, going literally across the world to answer it. 

"If gender ideology was going to collapse on camera, and it did, in spectacular fashion, I wanted it to collapse under the weight of its own incoherence," Walsh said in March when he announced the project. "I wanted the allegedly smart, highly credentialed advocates of this stuff to just bury themselves and they did too." 

One of the more jarring exchanges in the documentary is with Dr. Michelle Forcier, an associate professor of pediatrics at Brown University's medical school. Walsh said her responses show just how much of an "insane" and "incoherent mess" gender ideology has become. 

Forcier told Walsh his sperm does not make him a male and argues objective truths don't exist. 

There are plenty of other interviews in the film that are just as mind-boggling. 

One of the more comical clips from the film Walsh shared is his interview with African tribesmen, who laugh at his questions about transgenderism. 

The left was so threatened by the film that the site came under a sustained cyber attack on the day the documentary launched, according to Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing. 

Nevertheless, it didn't hinder the film's success. 

"Even so, the premiere had more viewers than any stream in the history of the site," Boreing said in a statement. "A huge success for an amazing film. Someone doesn't want you to see this movie. See it anyway." 

