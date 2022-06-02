marine corps

Air Force, Marines Kick Off Pride Month With Cringeworthy Tweets

Posted: Jun 02, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward

The U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force joined woke corporations on Wednesday, June 1, in kicking off LGBT+ Pride Month.

"Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the Marine Corps tweeted. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect. #PrideMonth #USMC."

Along with the message, the Marine Corps posted a photo of a helmet with rainbow bullets and a strap that says, “proud to serve.”

The Air Force joined in, tweeting, “Happy Pride Month! We are the best #USAF by leveraging the diverse backgrounds & strengths of each member of our total force. We are committed to making the #AirForce a place where all can reach their full potential. #PRIDE #Pridemonth."

Social media users pointed out how the U.S. military has become a laughingstock. 

