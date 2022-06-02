Air Force, Marines Kick Off Pride Month With Cringeworthy Tweets

The U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force joined woke corporations on Wednesday, June 1, in kicking off LGBT+ Pride Month.

"Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the Marine Corps tweeted. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect. #PrideMonth #USMC."

Along with the message, the Marine Corps posted a photo of a helmet with rainbow bullets and a strap that says, “proud to serve.”

The Air Force joined in, tweeting, “Happy Pride Month! We are the best #USAF by leveraging the diverse backgrounds & strengths of each member of our total force. We are committed to making the #AirForce a place where all can reach their full potential. #PRIDE #Pridemonth."

Social media users pointed out how the U.S. military has become a laughingstock.

What does this have to do with winning Wars? https://t.co/v0MCviIkR2 — Professor Logos (@ProfessorLogos) June 2, 2022

The month of June is PTSD Awareness month. Suicide has drastically increased in the military and in the veteran community. Our focus is on the mental health of our brothers and sisters not social equity.



This is a disgrace. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) June 1, 2022

China is laughing at us. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

When the satire becomes the reality. https://t.co/6wwBZmyrwI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 1, 2022

Commandant Berger, @CMC_MarineCorps, if you approved this, you should resign.



This is a disgrace to the Marine Corps, and all who died under the Globe and Anchor. https://t.co/VaygqwXhRw — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 1, 2022