Why a Man Dressed as an Old Lady Tried to Destroy the Mona Lisa

A man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair carried out an attack on the Mona Lisa at the Louvre on Sunday, all in the name of climate change.

According to video footage, the 36-year-old man, who was wearing a wig and lipstick, tried to attack the glass casing and then smeared cake all over it.

Maybe this is just nuts to me??but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. ????? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee?? (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

As he was being led away by security, he revealed to museum visitors why he did it.

“Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it," he said. "Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

Destruction "for a good cause" is still destruction. Every tyrant in history will tell you they were trying to do good. Everyone thinks their cause is just. We can't let this kind of thing go unpunished. There is a lot we shouldn't let go unpunished. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 30, 2022

It's sort of perfect that the wigged vandal smearing cake on the Mona Lisa defends himself from the psychological evaluations by protesting "climate change." It's today's most celebrated faith. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 31, 2022

The painting, which has been behind protective glass since it was attacked with acid in the 1950s, was not harmed.