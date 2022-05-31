Climate Change

Why a Man Dressed as an Old Lady Tried to Destroy the Mona Lisa

Leah Barkoukis
|
Posted: May 31, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

A man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair carried out an attack on the Mona Lisa at the Louvre on Sunday, all in the name of climate change. 

According to video footage, the 36-year-old man, who was wearing a wig and lipstick, tried to attack the glass casing and then smeared cake all over it. 

As he was being led away by security, he revealed to museum visitors why he did it.

“Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it," he said. "Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

The painting, which has been behind protective glass since it was attacked with acid in the 1950s, was not harmed. 

