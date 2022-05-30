Babylon Bee CEO Releases Complete List of Headlines That Have Come True

A spreadsheet recently shared by Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon shows more than 70 instances where reality has very closely matched content on the satirical website.

The first entry is a headline that reads, “Captain America Rebooted as Feminist, Atheist, Transgender Hydra Agent,” which was originally published Oct. 7 2016. By March 15, 2021, the Babylon Bee was right, as Marvel had named its latest Captain America as an “LGBTQ+ activist.”

While the topics the Babylon Bee writes about vary, from politics to religion and health to foreign policy, the website has been prescient in all of them.

Please enjoy this collection of Babylon Bee jokes that came true. https://t.co/Vw0Mj8Mgf8 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 24, 2022

As Dillon observed, quoting Shakespeare, “Jesters do oft prove prophets.”