Babylon Bee CEO Releases Complete List of Headlines That Have Come True

Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A spreadsheet recently shared by Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon shows more than 70 instances where reality has very closely matched content on the satirical website.

The first entry is a headline that reads, “Captain America Rebooted as Feminist, Atheist, Transgender Hydra Agent,” which was originally published Oct. 7 2016. By March 15, 2021, the Babylon Bee was right, as Marvel had named its latest Captain America as an “LGBTQ+ activist.”

While the topics the Babylon Bee writes about vary, from politics to religion and health to foreign policy, the website has been prescient in all of them. 

Prophecy:Date Written:Fulfillment:Date Fulfilled:
Captain America Rebooted As Feminist, Atheist, Transgender Hydra Agent10-07-2016Marvel's newest Captain America is an LGBTQ+ activist03-15-2021
Merriam-Webster Updates Definition Of 'Fascism' To 'Anything One Disagrees With''04-21-2017Merriam-Webster has a new definition of “racism”06-10-2020
‘2 + 2 = 4,’ Insists Closed-Minded Bigot05-09-2017USA Today: Is Math Racist?12-07-2021
Inclusivity Win: State Of California To Make All Prisons Gender-Neutral09-20-2017California Gov. Newsom signs law requiring transgender prison inmates to be housed based on gender identity09-27-2020
First Baptist Dallas Members Melt Golden Jewelry Down Into Towering Donald Trump Statue01-02-2018Gold statue of Trump appears at CPAC conference02-26-2021
President Trump Declares The Babylon Bee His Most-Trusted News Source01-19-2018Donald Trump Tweets Satirical 'Babylon Bee' Article Saying Twitter Was Down to Protect Bidenn10-16-2020
Striking Blow Against Toxic Masculinity, Man Graciously Allows Wife To Shovel Driveway01-21-2019Jon Reyes Tweet01-08-2022
Biden Vows To Return Nation To Era When Press Didn't Bother Reporting On President's Scandals04-26-2019ABC, CNN avoid explosive Hunter Biden report; other networks give it fewer than five minutes, study finds10-16-2020
Man's Baptism Overturned After Instant Replay Reveals He Was Not Fully Submerged05-01-2019A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid02-15-2022
Sheltered Atheist Kid Not Allowed To Watch 'VeggieTales''05-20-2019Atheist parents coping because their kids believe in God thanks to VeggieTales05-09-2021
California School System To Feature Mandatory 2nd Grade Field Trips To Gay Bars06-28-2019School in Broward took elementary aged kids to a gay bar on a field trip10-27-2021
New York Times Praises Soviet Union For Unprecedented Gender Equality In Labor Camps07-22-2019Biden's Pick for Banking Regulator Once Praised Soviet Union for Having 'No Gender Pay Gap'09-26-2021
Democrats Propose Creation Of National Trump Voter Registry08-07-2019Antifa Leader to launch new website11-04-2020
Trump: 'I Have Done More For Christianity Than Jesus'12-23-2019Donald Trump told a Christian TV network that nobody had done more for 'Christianity or for evangelicals or for religion itself' than him10-03-2021
California Bill Prohibits Stores From Selling Toys That Don’t Actively Confuse Children’s Sexuality02-28-2020Toys R They? CA Law Requires Stores To Have Gender-Neutral Area For Kids’ Products10-11-2021
Trump Cancels 2020 Election Over Coronavirus Concerns03-10-2020The President’s Trumped-Up Claims of Voter Fraud07-30-2020
SAT To Be Replaced With DNA Test To Determine How Oppressed You Are04-10-2020College Admissions in a Covid Year: SATs Are Out, Personal Stories Are In09-17-2020
Several States Issue Orders Requiring People To Run Around In Giant Hamster Balls05-11-2020THE FLAMING LIPSPLAY FOR CROWD ENCASED IN BUBBLES10-15-2020
Clever Churchgoers Avoid Arrest By Disguising Themselves As Rioters06-01-2020“Good morning, everyone. I’m happy to welcome you to the Grace Community Church peaceful protest.”08-09-2020
Democrats Propose Replacing All Police With Traveling Bands Of Hippies Singing 'Imagine''06-09-2020Police pin hopes on ‘rainbow cars’ to drive out hate crime08-22-2021
New, Less Problematic History Books Will Only Include What Happened In The Current Year06-24-2020Illinois community leaders want to abolish history lessons in schools08-03-2020
Nevada Church Avoids Coronavirus Restrictions By Installing Slot Machines07-26-2020Calvary Chapel to Hold Prayer Service (for Trump) at Las Vegas Casino.08-06-2020
Dave Ramsey Proposes New Stimulus Package Where Every American Is Just Sent A Stack Of Empty Budgeting Envelopes07-31-2020Dave Ramsey on stimulus checks: 'If $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already'02-11-2021
Men’s Health Magazine Celebrates Body Positivity With First Obese Cover Model08-12-2020Cosmo: This is Healthy Cover01-01-2021
BLM Rioters Awarded Nobel Peace Prize08-13-2020Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel peace prizee02-01-2021
Oops! Public School Teacher Forgets To Remove Antifa Mask Before Logging On For Class08-15-2020California High School AP Gov Teacher Admits Communist Indoctrination of Students.08-31-2021
Biden: 'My Doc Says I Don't Have Alzheimer's, Dementia, Or Alzheimer's''08-19-2020We Need an Operation Warp Speed for Alzheimer's and Dementiaa02-24-2021
Journalists Admit They're Supporting Biden Just So They Can Take Another 4-to-8-Year-Long Vacation08-26-2020Did Washington Just Have an Actual Weekend?02-22-2021
Anonymous White House Source Claims Trump Punched A Baby09-04-2020WATCH: 98 Times Trump Disparaged Babies By Using Them as an Insult09-08-2020
Trump Announces He Will Only Leave Office If A Challenger Beats Him In Ritual Combat09-24-2020Rudy Giuliani says "I'm willing to stake my reputation” on the fact that there is election fraud: “Let’s have trial by combat.”01-06-2021
Biden: 'You Have To Elect Me To Find Out What My Policy Positions Are''09-30-2020Biden: "You’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over"10-08-2020
Biden Calls A Lid Until Election Day10-23-2020Joe Biden says he won't do any more in person campagining for the remaining 9 days10-25-2020
New York Governor Demands Accountability For Whoever Is Mismanaging New York10-27-2020Cuomo: Incompetent government kills people01-26-2021
Pollsters Claim Their Polls Were 100% Correct, But Everyone Voted Wrong11-04-2020Nate Silver to FiveThirtyEight Critics: ‘Fuck You, We Did a Good Job’11-04-2020
Study Finds Connection Between Believing Russia Rigged 2016 Election And Believing 2020 Election Was Foolproof11-07-2020This is astonishing, from @zeynep’s newsletter: 91% of Democrats think that the 2020 election was free and fair, up from 43% in 201611-24-2020
Democrats Warn That Excess Thankfulness May Lead To Conservatism11-25-2020Unthanksgiving.11-26-2020
AOC Now Selling 'Tax The Rich' Caviar For Just $10,000 A Can12-03-2020AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala09-13-2021
Triple-Masker Looks Down On People Who Only Double Mask01-25-2021NBC News Segment- Effeciency of Triple Masking01-26-2021
After Just Two Weeks Off Twitter, Trump Becomes Monk, Achieves Total Enlightenmentt2-3-2021Donald Trump 'Feels Happier' out of White House and off Twitter, Senior Adviser Says2-8-2021
Democrats Vow To Follow The Science Of Whichever Union Donates The Most Money2-16-2021Powerful teachers union influenced CDC on school reopenings, emails show5-1-2021
Disney Announces New Movie Telling Sympathetic Feminist Origin Story Of Xenomorph Queen2-17-2021Noah Hawley Says FX’s ‘Alien’ Series Is “Not A Ripley Story”, Will Explore Consequences Of Inequality7-1-2021
Biden To Give First Address To Congress After He Wakes Up In The Spring3-1-2021White House: Biden will hold presser by end of March3-5-2021
Progressive Surprised To Learn He Can Still Wear Mask Even Without Government Forcing Him To3-5-2021Epidemiologist announces that 'In defiance of the mask mandate removal, I'm double masked and bringing some sass to the airport'4-21-2022
Service Stations Begin Widening Signs In Preparation For Higher Gas Prices3-25-2021Washington gas stations run out of gas, add extra digit in anticipation of $10 dollar prices5-17-2022
For Convenience, Vaccine Passport Can Now Be Tattooed On Your Hand Or Forehead3-29-2021Inked up: Man gets tattoo of COVID-19 vaccine QR code on his armm8-23-2021
Vaccine Will Now Be Offered In Continuous IV Drip You Carry Around For The Rest Of Your Life4-12-2021Fauci warns  Americans may face having booster shots indefinitely8-13-2021
Biden Proposes $2 Trillion Bill To Study What's Causing Inflation Rates To Rise5-10-2021White House: Multitrillion-Dollar Spending Bill Will Combat Soaring Inflation11-14-2021
LEGO Unveils New Genderless Bricks With No Male/Female Connectors5-20-2021Lego commits to removing ‘gender bias and harmful stereotypes’ from its toys10-11-2021
Op-Ed: We Need To Make Playground Equipment More Dangerous6-14-2021German Insurance Companies Demand Perilous Playgrounds So That Kids Can Learn About Risk11-1-2021
Progressive Church Announces New Drag Queen Bible Story Hour6-18-2021Huge Yikes! Lutheran Church Hosts Drag Queen Prayer Time For Children12-17-2021
To Improve Public Perception, Kamala Harris Taking Likability Lessons From Hillary Clinton7-6-2021WH Asks Hillary Staffers How to Make Kamala More Likable8-5-2021
Scientists Warn Of New Supersized Double Mega Limited Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Snyder Cut COVID Variant...7-30-2021South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that it had recorded at least two cases of the new coronavirus delta..8-3-2021
Biden Administration Deploys Elite Squad Of TikTok Influencers To Stop Taliban8-16-2021The White House is briefing TikTok stars about the war in Ukraine3-11-2022
Congress Passes Law Making Every Day January 6 So They Can Think About It All The Time8-17-2021Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now1-1-2022
Gavin Newsom Named U-Haul Salesperson Of The Year9-15-2021Californians fleeing for Texas so fast U-Haul runs out of trucks for them1-7-2021
Border Patrol Loses Horse Privileges, Must Now Bang Two Empty Halves Of Coconuts Together9-21-2021White House says border officials in Del Rio will no longer use horses9-23-2021
Leftists Deeply Afraid Things Could Go Back To Normal9-29-2021Lifting restrictions could cause anxiety for many as unknowns persist: experts2-9-2022
Church Services Across Country Begin With Rousing Chant Of 'Let's Go Brandon!'10-10-2021Let's Go Brandon' Chanted at QAnon-Linked Church Event in Texas11-15-2021
Weird: Many Southwest Planes Flying Banners Reading 'Let's Go Brandon'10-11-2021Southwest pilot is heard 'telling passengers Let's Go Brandon' at the end of flight10-30-2021
Surviving Inflation: 9 Easy Ways To Save Money On Your Thanksgiving This Year11-12-2021NBC suggests not having Thanksgiving turkey this year to deal with inflation costs11-22-2021
Biden Warns Russia That If They Invade Ukraine, America Will Evacuate Haphazardly And Leave $86 Billion In Weapons Behind12-7-2021Biden Admin Warns It ‘Will Not Be In A Position To Evacuate U.S. Citizens’ From Ukraine01-23-2022
Just In Time: Pfizer Introduces Miracle Treatment For Myocarditis12-16-2021What if #mRNA could treat life-threatening #cardiovascular diseases such as #HeartFailure?02-09-2022
Oh No! Biden Checks His To-Do List And Realizes He Totally Forgot To Shut Down The Virus12-29-2021Biden's to-do list for 2022 looks a lot like 2021's01-02-2022
Xi Jinping Criticizes Trudeau's Heavy-Handed Approach02-15-2022China slams Canada over Hong Kong, Ottawa protestss02-23-2022
Researchers Determine The Science Has Changed After Carefully Examining Poll Numbers02-17-2022We joke about Dems getting the memo that it's time to shut down Covid due to looming midterms.Turns out there's an *actual memo*!02-25-2022
Amy Schumer Horrified To Learn You Can Now Get Slapped For Bad Jokes03-28-2022Amy Schumer alludes to taking a 'month' break after being 'traumatized' by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars03-31-2022
Dems Explain They Don't Want Billionaires Controlling Our Media Unless They're Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, Bloomberg, Buffett..04-18-2022Elizabeth Warren Tweet04-25-2022
Government Disinformation Board Determines All Criticism Of Government Disinformation Board To Be Disinformation04-29-2022Mayorkas cites misinformation about Homeland Security's disinformation board05-01-2022
Government Disinformation Board Determines All Criticism Of Government Disinformation Board To Be Disinformation04-29-2022A Panel to Combat Disinformation Becomes a Victim of It05-18-2022
Mattel Unveils New Pregnant Ken Doll05-10-2022Laverne Cox is working with Mattel to design the first transgender Barbie doll.05-25-2022

As Dillon observed, quoting Shakespeare, “Jesters do oft prove prophets.”

