Babylon Bee CEO Releases Complete List of Headlines That Have Come True

|Prophecy:
|Date Written:
|Fulfillment:
|Date Fulfilled:
|Captain America Rebooted As Feminist, Atheist, Transgender Hydra Agent
|10-07-2016
|Marvel's newest Captain America is an LGBTQ+ activist
|03-15-2021
|Merriam-Webster Updates Definition Of 'Fascism' To 'Anything One Disagrees With''
|04-21-2017
|Merriam-Webster has a new definition of “racism”
|06-10-2020
|‘2 + 2 = 4,’ Insists Closed-Minded Bigot
|05-09-2017
|USA Today: Is Math Racist?
|12-07-2021
|Inclusivity Win: State Of California To Make All Prisons Gender-Neutral
|09-20-2017
|California Gov. Newsom signs law requiring transgender prison inmates to be housed based on gender identity
|09-27-2020
|First Baptist Dallas Members Melt Golden Jewelry Down Into Towering Donald Trump Statue
|01-02-2018
|Gold statue of Trump appears at CPAC conference
|02-26-2021
|President Trump Declares The Babylon Bee His Most-Trusted News Source
|01-19-2018
|Donald Trump Tweets Satirical 'Babylon Bee' Article Saying Twitter Was Down to Protect Bidenn
|10-16-2020
|Striking Blow Against Toxic Masculinity, Man Graciously Allows Wife To Shovel Driveway
|01-21-2019
|Jon Reyes Tweet
|01-08-2022
|Biden Vows To Return Nation To Era When Press Didn't Bother Reporting On President's Scandals
|04-26-2019
|ABC, CNN avoid explosive Hunter Biden report; other networks give it fewer than five minutes, study finds
|10-16-2020
|Man's Baptism Overturned After Instant Replay Reveals He Was Not Fully Submerged
|05-01-2019
|A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid
|02-15-2022
|Sheltered Atheist Kid Not Allowed To Watch 'VeggieTales''
|05-20-2019
|Atheist parents coping because their kids believe in God thanks to VeggieTales
|05-09-2021
|California School System To Feature Mandatory 2nd Grade Field Trips To Gay Bars
|06-28-2019
|School in Broward took elementary aged kids to a gay bar on a field trip
|10-27-2021
|New York Times Praises Soviet Union For Unprecedented Gender Equality In Labor Camps
|07-22-2019
|Biden's Pick for Banking Regulator Once Praised Soviet Union for Having 'No Gender Pay Gap'
|09-26-2021
|Democrats Propose Creation Of National Trump Voter Registry
|08-07-2019
|Antifa Leader to launch new website
|11-04-2020
|Trump: 'I Have Done More For Christianity Than Jesus'
|12-23-2019
|Donald Trump told a Christian TV network that nobody had done more for 'Christianity or for evangelicals or for religion itself' than him
|10-03-2021
|California Bill Prohibits Stores From Selling Toys That Don’t Actively Confuse Children’s Sexuality
|02-28-2020
|Toys R They? CA Law Requires Stores To Have Gender-Neutral Area For Kids’ Products
|10-11-2021
|Trump Cancels 2020 Election Over Coronavirus Concerns
|03-10-2020
|The President’s Trumped-Up Claims of Voter Fraud
|07-30-2020
|SAT To Be Replaced With DNA Test To Determine How Oppressed You Are
|04-10-2020
|College Admissions in a Covid Year: SATs Are Out, Personal Stories Are In
|09-17-2020
|Several States Issue Orders Requiring People To Run Around In Giant Hamster Balls
|05-11-2020
|THE FLAMING LIPSPLAY FOR CROWD ENCASED IN BUBBLES
|10-15-2020
|Clever Churchgoers Avoid Arrest By Disguising Themselves As Rioters
|06-01-2020
|“Good morning, everyone. I’m happy to welcome you to the Grace Community Church peaceful protest.”
|08-09-2020
|Democrats Propose Replacing All Police With Traveling Bands Of Hippies Singing 'Imagine''
|06-09-2020
|Police pin hopes on ‘rainbow cars’ to drive out hate crime
|08-22-2021
|New, Less Problematic History Books Will Only Include What Happened In The Current Year
|06-24-2020
|Illinois community leaders want to abolish history lessons in schools
|08-03-2020
|Nevada Church Avoids Coronavirus Restrictions By Installing Slot Machines
|07-26-2020
|Calvary Chapel to Hold Prayer Service (for Trump) at Las Vegas Casino.
|08-06-2020
|Dave Ramsey Proposes New Stimulus Package Where Every American Is Just Sent A Stack Of Empty Budgeting Envelopes
|07-31-2020
|Dave Ramsey on stimulus checks: 'If $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already'
|02-11-2021
|Men’s Health Magazine Celebrates Body Positivity With First Obese Cover Model
|08-12-2020
|Cosmo: This is Healthy Cover
|01-01-2021
|BLM Rioters Awarded Nobel Peace Prize
|08-13-2020
|Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel peace prizee
|02-01-2021
|Oops! Public School Teacher Forgets To Remove Antifa Mask Before Logging On For Class
|08-15-2020
|California High School AP Gov Teacher Admits Communist Indoctrination of Students.
|08-31-2021
|Biden: 'My Doc Says I Don't Have Alzheimer's, Dementia, Or Alzheimer's''
|08-19-2020
|We Need an Operation Warp Speed for Alzheimer's and Dementiaa
|02-24-2021
|Journalists Admit They're Supporting Biden Just So They Can Take Another 4-to-8-Year-Long Vacation
|08-26-2020
|Did Washington Just Have an Actual Weekend?
|02-22-2021
|Anonymous White House Source Claims Trump Punched A Baby
|09-04-2020
|WATCH: 98 Times Trump Disparaged Babies By Using Them as an Insult
|09-08-2020
|Trump Announces He Will Only Leave Office If A Challenger Beats Him In Ritual Combat
|09-24-2020
|Rudy Giuliani says "I'm willing to stake my reputation” on the fact that there is election fraud: “Let’s have trial by combat.”
|01-06-2021
|Biden: 'You Have To Elect Me To Find Out What My Policy Positions Are''
|09-30-2020
|Biden: "You’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over"
|10-08-2020
|Biden Calls A Lid Until Election Day
|10-23-2020
|Joe Biden says he won't do any more in person campagining for the remaining 9 days
|10-25-2020
|New York Governor Demands Accountability For Whoever Is Mismanaging New York
|10-27-2020
|Cuomo: Incompetent government kills people
|01-26-2021
|Pollsters Claim Their Polls Were 100% Correct, But Everyone Voted Wrong
|11-04-2020
|Nate Silver to FiveThirtyEight Critics: ‘Fuck You, We Did a Good Job’’
|11-04-2020
|Study Finds Connection Between Believing Russia Rigged 2016 Election And Believing 2020 Election Was Foolproof
|11-07-2020
|This is astonishing, from @zeynep’s newsletter: 91% of Democrats think that the 2020 election was free and fair, up from 43% in 2016
|11-24-2020
|Democrats Warn That Excess Thankfulness May Lead To Conservatism
|11-25-2020
|Unthanksgiving.
|11-26-2020
|AOC Now Selling 'Tax The Rich' Caviar For Just $10,000 A Can
|12-03-2020
|AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala
|09-13-2021
|Triple-Masker Looks Down On People Who Only Double Mask
|01-25-2021
|NBC News Segment- Effeciency of Triple Masking
|01-26-2021
|After Just Two Weeks Off Twitter, Trump Becomes Monk, Achieves Total Enlightenmentt
|2-3-2021
|Donald Trump 'Feels Happier' out of White House and off Twitter, Senior Adviser Says
|2-8-2021
|Democrats Vow To Follow The Science Of Whichever Union Donates The Most Money
|2-16-2021
|Powerful teachers union influenced CDC on school reopenings, emails show
|5-1-2021
|Disney Announces New Movie Telling Sympathetic Feminist Origin Story Of Xenomorph Queen
|2-17-2021
|Noah Hawley Says FX’s ‘Alien’ Series Is “Not A Ripley Story”, Will Explore Consequences Of Inequality
|7-1-2021
|Biden To Give First Address To Congress After He Wakes Up In The Spring
|3-1-2021
|White House: Biden will hold presser by end of March
|3-5-2021
|Progressive Surprised To Learn He Can Still Wear Mask Even Without Government Forcing Him To
|3-5-2021
|Epidemiologist announces that 'In defiance of the mask mandate removal, I'm double masked and bringing some sass to the airport'
|4-21-2022
|Service Stations Begin Widening Signs In Preparation For Higher Gas Prices
|3-25-2021
|Washington gas stations run out of gas, add extra digit in anticipation of $10 dollar prices
|5-17-2022
|For Convenience, Vaccine Passport Can Now Be Tattooed On Your Hand Or Forehead
|3-29-2021
|Inked up: Man gets tattoo of COVID-19 vaccine QR code on his armm
|8-23-2021
|Vaccine Will Now Be Offered In Continuous IV Drip You Carry Around For The Rest Of Your Life
|4-12-2021
|Fauci warns Americans may face having booster shots indefinitely
|8-13-2021
|Biden Proposes $2 Trillion Bill To Study What's Causing Inflation Rates To Rise
|5-10-2021
|White House: Multitrillion-Dollar Spending Bill Will Combat Soaring Inflation
|11-14-2021
|LEGO Unveils New Genderless Bricks With No Male/Female Connectors
|5-20-2021
|Lego commits to removing ‘gender bias and harmful stereotypes’ from its toys
|10-11-2021
|Op-Ed: We Need To Make Playground Equipment More Dangerous
|6-14-2021
|German Insurance Companies Demand Perilous Playgrounds So That Kids Can Learn About Risk
|11-1-2021
|Progressive Church Announces New Drag Queen Bible Story Hour
|6-18-2021
|Huge Yikes! Lutheran Church Hosts Drag Queen Prayer Time For Children
|12-17-2021
|To Improve Public Perception, Kamala Harris Taking Likability Lessons From Hillary Clinton
|7-6-2021
|WH Asks Hillary Staffers How to Make Kamala More Likable
|8-5-2021
|Scientists Warn Of New Supersized Double Mega Limited Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Snyder Cut COVID Variant...
|7-30-2021
|South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that it had recorded at least two cases of the new coronavirus delta..
|8-3-2021
|Biden Administration Deploys Elite Squad Of TikTok Influencers To Stop Taliban
|8-16-2021
|The White House is briefing TikTok stars about the war in Ukraine
|3-11-2022
|Congress Passes Law Making Every Day January 6 So They Can Think About It All The Time
|8-17-2021
|Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now
|1-1-2022
|Gavin Newsom Named U-Haul Salesperson Of The Year
|9-15-2021
|Californians fleeing for Texas so fast U-Haul runs out of trucks for them
|1-7-2021
|Border Patrol Loses Horse Privileges, Must Now Bang Two Empty Halves Of Coconuts Together
|9-21-2021
|White House says border officials in Del Rio will no longer use horses
|9-23-2021
|Leftists Deeply Afraid Things Could Go Back To Normal
|9-29-2021
|Lifting restrictions could cause anxiety for many as unknowns persist: experts
|2-9-2022
|Church Services Across Country Begin With Rousing Chant Of 'Let's Go Brandon!'
|10-10-2021
|Let's Go Brandon' Chanted at QAnon-Linked Church Event in Texas
|11-15-2021
|Weird: Many Southwest Planes Flying Banners Reading 'Let's Go Brandon'
|10-11-2021
|Southwest pilot is heard 'telling passengers Let's Go Brandon' at the end of flight
|10-30-2021
|Surviving Inflation: 9 Easy Ways To Save Money On Your Thanksgiving This Year
|11-12-2021
|NBC suggests not having Thanksgiving turkey this year to deal with inflation costs
|11-22-2021
|Biden Warns Russia That If They Invade Ukraine, America Will Evacuate Haphazardly And Leave $86 Billion In Weapons Behind
|12-7-2021
|Biden Admin Warns It ‘Will Not Be In A Position To Evacuate U.S. Citizens’ From Ukraine
|01-23-2022
|Just In Time: Pfizer Introduces Miracle Treatment For Myocarditis
|12-16-2021
|What if #mRNA could treat life-threatening #cardiovascular diseases such as #HeartFailure?
|02-09-2022
|Oh No! Biden Checks His To-Do List And Realizes He Totally Forgot To Shut Down The Virus
|12-29-2021
|Biden's to-do list for 2022 looks a lot like 2021's
|01-02-2022
|Xi Jinping Criticizes Trudeau's Heavy-Handed Approach
|02-15-2022
|China slams Canada over Hong Kong, Ottawa protestss
|02-23-2022
|Researchers Determine The Science Has Changed After Carefully Examining Poll Numbers
|02-17-2022
|We joke about Dems getting the memo that it's time to shut down Covid due to looming midterms.Turns out there's an *actual memo*!
|02-25-2022
|Amy Schumer Horrified To Learn You Can Now Get Slapped For Bad Jokes
|03-28-2022
|Amy Schumer alludes to taking a 'month' break after being 'traumatized' by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
|03-31-2022
|Dems Explain They Don't Want Billionaires Controlling Our Media Unless They're Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates, Bloomberg, Buffett..
|04-18-2022
|Elizabeth Warren Tweet
|04-25-2022
|Government Disinformation Board Determines All Criticism Of Government Disinformation Board To Be Disinformation
|04-29-2022
|Mayorkas cites misinformation about Homeland Security's disinformation board
|05-01-2022
|Mattel Unveils New Pregnant Ken Doll
|05-10-2022
|Laverne Cox is working with Mattel to design the first transgender Barbie doll.
|05-25-2022