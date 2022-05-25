Texas School Boards Cut Ties with NSBA Months After 'Domestic Terrorism' Letter

The Texas Association of School Boards, which represents 1,024 public school boards in the Lone Star State, left the National School Boards Association this week after a report revealed the organization wanted the National Guard and the military to be sent to school board meetings.

The Sept. 29 letter, now infamous for referring to parent protests over masks, Covid-19 protocols, and critical race theory as domestic terrorism, asks the Biden administration to “examine appropriate enforceable actions” under various laws, including the Patriot Act. The desire to deploy federal troops did not make it into the final draft.

After the letter, Attorney General Merrick Garland called on the FBI to work with law enforcement agencies at various levels to target threatening behavior from parents.

The latest independent investigation was the final straw for TASB.

Following a special called board meeting, the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced this evening that it was ending its membership in the National School Boards Association (NSBA) following the release of an independent investigation that found operational deficiencies and lack of internal controls and processes within NSBA. TASB had been actively monitoring NSBA efforts to rebuild trust following the release of a Sept. 29 letter to the Biden administration. On Monday, May 23, the TASB Board of Directors met to discuss the report — which discloses new details about the development of the NSBA Sept. 29 letter — and decided to leave the national group. “We have been intently waiting for the release of this independent investigation for nearly two months,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “With this report now available, it’s clear that NSBA’s internal processes and controls do not meet the good governance practices that TASB expects and requires in a member organization.” While Troxell acknowledged that some improvements have been made under NSBA’s new leadership, he also noted that change efforts have not been aggressive enough to overcome TASB’s concerns. “Our decision to end our membership in the NSBA will not impact TASB’s work to ensure Texas public education has a strong voice and presence in Washington, D.C.,” said Troxell. “As always, we’re focused on supporting our members and the advancement of their advocacy agenda — both here in Austin and in our nation’s capital.” (TASB)

While the NSBA has apologized for the letter, at least a dozen states have withdrawn their membership, dues, or participation.