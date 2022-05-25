Swalwell Again Uses His 4-Year-Old in Response to Uvalde Mass Shooting

California Democrat Eric Swalwell again brought his young child into his response to the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“My little boy just asked ‘did the bad guy from the grocery store come back? Is he going to come to our house?’” he tweeted. “*Now the MAGA-Republicans will mock my son or say I’m making this up as they did when he asked about Buffalo. But these are the questions parents are fielding tonight.”

Swalwell failed to acknowledge the one thing that stopped the shooter, however.

Quick question: What is the ONE thing that stopped this shooter before he did MORE damage?... It was a good guy with a gun. you want to limit that, your party Defunded police and now want to disarm law abiding citizens... No https://t.co/BtbMCBexiO — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) May 25, 2022

Many users also wanted to know why he would allow his young child to watch news about such tragic events to begin with, assuming the child did say that, which many also express doubts about.

If you aren't making it up you should be ashamed of yourself for deliberately exposing him to things that he is far too young to process or understand and that could traumatize him for life. https://t.co/LccpYcG9cJ — The Great Ultra pete1258 (@pete1258) May 25, 2022

This is not healthy and parents should not do this. https://t.co/sO3RyVFwYr — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 25, 2022

For one, using one’s child to make a political statement-is gross. Secondly-why would a 4 year old know anything about this! Horrible! Shielding them from the knowledge of the event is a really good way to protect them. And lastly, NO WAY that actually happened. https://t.co/6ZBGZv4TJ6 — Kimmie, a Free ???? Woman (@kimmiemffl) May 25, 2022

He spends more of the tweet complaining that people won’t believe his story than he does telling his actual story. https://t.co/O6QdwLHMfJ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 25, 2022

He didn't have any questions about the carnage in Ukraine? If a little kid who doesn't understand borders is asking these types of questions, shouldn't he be worried that the Russians or Chi-Coms are coming for him? Or do you only show him horrible domestic stories? #Fraud https://t.co/AeRKB9kTzd — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 25, 2022

Using his 4-year-old son is now a pattern for Swalwell. After the Buffalo mass shooting, the Democrat tweeted about the question his son allegedly asked him.