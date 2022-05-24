We Now Know Why Dave Chappelle Was Attacked During Performance

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month revealed he rushed the stage because he was triggered by the comedian’s jokes.

Specifically, Isaiah Lee, the man accused of assaulting Chappelle, was upset over the comedian’s digs at the gay and homeless communities.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee told the New York Post, adding that Chappelle should be more “sensitive.”

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” the 23-year-old said.

“I’m also a single dad and my son is 5,” he continued, noting he was once homeless. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

He said his breaking point came when another comedian in the show’s lineup made a crude joke about pedophilia — which Lee said dredged up memories of his own molestation as a teen. The stunning takedown at the Hollywood Bowl was caught on camera — showing Lee charging at Chappelle on stage, knocking him over and fleeing before security grabs him. […] Lee admitted that he was carrying a replica handgun with a retractable knife inside on the night of the alleged attack — but claimed he didn’t have the weapon out when he charged the stage. The wannabe rapper, who goes by “NoName_Trapper” and once put out a song about the Emmy-winning comic, said he always carries the weapon for protection because he is also a “minor celebrity.” The young dad, who was roughed up in the incident, is facing four misdemeanor counts, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault. “They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose,” he said of the security guards who left him with a broken arm and two black eyes. (New York Post)

Chappelle joked immediately after the incident that "it was a trans man."