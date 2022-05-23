Indoctrination
State Farm Wants to Indoctrinate Kids. Consumers' Research Has the Receipts.

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 23, 2022 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

With Pride Month on the horizon, get ready for plenty of stories about how various companies are making moves to indoctrinate young children. We saw this last year with Nickelodeon targeting some of its youngest viewers through "Blue's Clues." Now, Disney has launched a Pride Collection of LGBTQ-themed clothes and accessories. But why is State Farm, the insurance company, getting into the business of reaching into classrooms, communities, and libraries to have "challenging, important and empowering conversations with children Age 5+" on LGBTQ issues? 

According to Consumers' Research, the oldest consumer protection agency in the nation, State Farm has teamed up with GenderCool Project to "help diversify classroom, community center and library bookshelves with a collection of books to help bring clarity and understanding to the national conversation about Being Transgender, Inclusive and Non-Binary," states an email from Jose Soto, State Farm's Corporate Responsibility Analyst, to all Florida agents. 

"Agents are key to the success of this program," the email obtained by Consumers' Research continues. "Nationwide, approximately 550 State Farm agents and employees will have the opportunity to donate this 3 book bundle to their local teacher, community center or library of their choice." 

The analyst was seeking six agents in Florida to help with the project. 

"This is a fantastic way to give back and an easy project that will help support the LGBTQ+ community and to make the world around us better," Soto says in the Jan. 18, 2022 email. 

Will Hild, executive director of Consumers' Research, slammed State Farm's "gross and blatant attempt to indoctrinate our children" through the effort. 

On Twitter, Hild highlighted Consumers' Research's new ad, which flips the script on State Farm's motto, declaring: "Like a creepy neighbor, State Farm is there." 

