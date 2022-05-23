Abortion

Mandatory Vasectomies? Why One Oklahoma Democrat Is Talking About It.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
May 23, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma state Rep. Mickey Dollens, a Democrat, said he may put forth a radical bill in response to the passage of HB 4327, which will be the nation’s most strict abortion law.

According to the bill, abortion would be banned in the state from the moment of “fertilization,” though there are exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign it.

In response, Dollens floated the idea of mandatory vasectomies once males reach puberty.

"I would invite you to co-author a bill that I'm considering next year that would mandate that each male, when they reach puberty, get a mandatory vasectomy that's only reversible when they reach the point of financial and emotional stability,” he said. 

The Democrat acknowledged, however, that his idea is more to make a point.  

“If you think that’s crazy then I think that maybe you understand how 50 percent of Oklahomans feel, as well,” he said.

He later spoke with MSNBC’s Katie Phang about the proposal.

“To kind of fight fire with fire I proposed a tongue-in-cheek proposal to mandate vasectomies to prove a point how absurd and ridiculous it is to regulate one’s bodily autonomy,” he later told MSNBC’s Katie Phang. I will be on the record to say I don’t believe that govt should regulation anyone’s reproductive system but in this case it seems to have really resonated..."

